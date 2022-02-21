Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Leaks: The Paradigm, New Map, Marvel collab and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is just a month away and the hype around the new Season has started to mount. The current season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, bringing several significant changes to the storyline. With Chapter 3 Season 1 nearing its end, leaks around the next season of Fortnite have started to emerge, painting a picture of what can be expected. From newly leaked map changes to a plausible Marvel collab, here are all the leaks about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Map Changes

Several leakers and data miners have pointed out that the current season will end in an all-out war between the Seven, led by the Foundation and the Imagined Order, led by Dr. Slone. New leaks suggest that the IO is planning to destroy the Seven outposts and turn them into sinkholes. As per the prominent leaker FNAssist, the recent earthquakes experienced near drilling sites are caused by I.O. "drilling horizontally through the underground of the map to spread their forces."

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist FYI: The Sinkholes and Earthquakes are caused by I.O. drilling horizontally through the underground of the map to spread their forces. Hence why certain areas will be collapsing and having earthquakes as a result of their underground tunnels. FYI: The Sinkholes and Earthquakes are caused by I.O. drilling horizontally through the underground of the map to spread their forces. Hence why certain areas will be collapsing and having earthquakes as a result of their underground tunnels.

This will change the map as we know it. Leaks have even suggested that earthquakes will destroy Tilted Towers again, although this might happen in the coming weeks.

Rumor - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might be Marvel-themed

A new theory is doing the rounds on the internet, indicating that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could be another fully Marvel-themed season. This new hypothesis comes via Clen on YouTube, who has come up with some valid arguments to support his theory. Epic Games used the phrases "Flipside" and "Winter is coming" during the marketing campaign for Chapter 3 and while the community has seen the island flipping, nobody has seen much use of the phrase Winter is coming.

As per Clen, the phrase is hinting at another Marvel collab and the phrase hints at the arrival of Black Winter, a threatening Marvel villain. However, without any official word or leaks, it just remains a theory.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Leaks

HYPEX has pointed out that a new vehicle and tactical sprinting will be added to Chapter 3 Season 2, increasing the player's running speed once activated, and will gradually increase more while running downhill. This will change the battle styles and when combined with the new sliding mechanic, can make for some interesting map traversal.

Data miners have also uncovered audio files from the in-game file library belonging to The Scientist, where he explicitly talks about The Paradigm and her arrival on the island. In the audio files, The Scientist informs us that the third rocket launch has been successful. However, the black box it contained got separated and fell off during the launch. Later on, it was revealed that the black box included a message from The Paradigm. This could be Epic's way of forecasting the character's arrival in the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete