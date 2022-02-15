What will the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map look like? Expected POIs, terrains and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon come to a close, paving the way for Chapter 3 Season 2. As always, the new season will add a ton of fresh content to the game.

Going by the current information at hand, Chapter 3 Season 2 will start on March 20 and there are many things one can expect from the next season.

Leaks have already emerged about the upcoming chapter, giving us an idea of all the map changes and features that we might get to see in the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Map Changes and Leaks

The Imagined Order has been strengthening its position since the beginning of the Chapter and even established a permanent base on the island. If leaks are to be believed, the Seven and the IO might engage in an all-out war over the control of the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

If the war does take place, it will change the layout of the island drastically.

Leaks reveal that snow can return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, covering vast areas of the map. Prominent leaker HYPEX speculates that IO is drilling through the map to get to the side players and the Seven currently occupy.

The leaker even shared an image of five locations they suspect will turn into IO bases, preceded by earthquakes.

HYPEX @HYPEX The IO & Slone are most likely drilling their way to this map.. The Scientist warns us about earthquakes in challenges and there's also an unreleased "Drill Beacon/Scanner" Gadget. And there's these upcoming locations of the IO.. We might even get the Snow Slone in one of them. The IO & Slone are most likely drilling their way to this map.. The Scientist warns us about earthquakes in challenges and there's also an unreleased "Drill Beacon/Scanner" Gadget. And there's these upcoming locations of the IO.. We might even get the Snow Slone in one of them. https://t.co/qLyeEKdaYP

HYPEX even states that Snow Slone will also make a return in Season 2. Other leaks suggest that a new desert area will be added as well as a POI called Coney Crossroads. However, with no actual confirmation, take this with a pinch of salt.

Defaulting 🐡 @Defaulting12 According to my fortnite leak insider in chapter 3 season 2 here are some things we will get:



-Tilted Towers

-Snow on the map

-Winter Slone Crew Pack

-Rock as the Foundation

-New desert area

-A POI called coney crossroads

-Spiderman collab

-and many other cool things!! According to my fortnite leak insider in chapter 3 season 2 here are some things we will get:-Tilted Towers-Snow on the map-Winter Slone Crew Pack-Rock as the Foundation-New desert area-A POI called coney crossroads-Spiderman collab-and many other cool things!!

Earlier, a data miner named Tabor Hill also posted a video describing a supposed war between IO forces and the Seven. The data miner stated:

“We’re going to be at, almost like a war with the IO people. The IO is coming back for revenge. We flipped the map, we made them mad, the beehive has been hit. They’re coming for revenge. So if they’re going to fight us and the Seven, they’re going to need some serious equipment, something like [the drill]."

HYPEX @HYPEX ANOTHER upcoming mechanic, it's named "Tactical Overshield". This one will add MORE shield ontop of your shield & HP and it has its own shield bar above the blue shield bar. No idea how it's gonna be implemented tho, Maybe an upcoming Mythic! ANOTHER upcoming mechanic, it's named "Tactical Overshield". This one will add MORE shield ontop of your shield & HP and it has its own shield bar above the blue shield bar. No idea how it's gonna be implemented tho, Maybe an upcoming Mythic!

Aside from the map changes, leaks suggest that a ton of new features and mechanics will come to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, such as the Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, and possibly even a parkour/climbing mechanic called Clamber.

Readers are reminded that none of the leaks are confirmed by Epic Games, so whether these leaks turn out to be true remains up in the air.

