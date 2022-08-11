Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has two pay-to-win items most people don't know about

Pay-to-win items in Fortnite are a menace and give a clear advantage to players. Those who own these items do not have to rely much on aiming and building skills. They can easily come out on top in tricky situations using pay-to-win items such as skins, emotes, and pickaxes.

Unfortunately, Epic Games overlooked several glitched cosmetics in Chapter 3 Season 3. Therefore, players ended up having more pay-to-win cosmetics in the ongoing season that a lot of people don't know about. While some of these glitches have been patched, the rest continue to be a must-have.

Epic Games has been under heavy criticism recently for items like the Dragon Lance pickaxe and the Crew Pack membership. Both of these broke Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 since these are the most recent pay-to-win items to arrive in the Battle Royale game.

Every pay-to-win item to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Items that give players an advantage over others are extremely popular in the Battle Royale game. Although it is a completely free-to-play game, Epic Games still offers cosmetic items that players can purchase from the item shop.

Skins like the Toy Trooper and Custom Superheros have always been abused by players to hide in plain sight. There have also been pickaxes like the Star Wand that ended up doing extra damage due to a glitch.

Fortunately, all of these cosmetics have been fixed by the developers, but there are still a few new pay-to-win items that arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Dragon Rune Lance

Dragon Rune Lance pickaxe in Fortnite (Image via FNBR/Twitter)

The first pay-to-win item to arrive in the ongoing season was the the Dragon Rune Lance pickaxe. Unlike the Star Wand, this pickaxe did not deal any greater damage. Instead, it allowed players to sneak up on their enemies without giving away any audio cues.

With the Dragon Rune Lance equipped, players could walk around without making any noise. This made the pickaxe extremely broken and Epic Games had to disable the cosmetic item until the glitch was fixed.

silentgamer892 @silentgamer892

Also at the time of recording this, the Dragon Rune Lance is currently disabled which is why its not showing up #Fortnite Page 3 CompleteAlso at the time of recording this, the Dragon Rune Lance is currently disabled which is why its not showing up #PS5Share Page 3 CompleteAlso at the time of recording this, the Dragon Rune Lance is currently disabled which is why its not showing up #PS5Share, #Fortnite https://t.co/N7VslbFHyZ

Fortnite Crew Pack

Therealblackbelt314 🐸 @Therealbb314 #Fortnite Fortnite impostors is absolutely AGONY with people who have the crew pack being able to hide in the meetings. Please fix this @FortniteGame Fortnite impostors is absolutely AGONY with people who have the crew pack being able to hide in the meetings. Please fix this @FortniteGame #Fortnite

The Dragon Rune Lance might have been fixed already, but there is another pay-to-win item in Chapter 3 Season 3. In fact, the entire Crew Pack subscription has been pay-to-win ever since June. Players with a Crew Pack subscription can win a game of Impostors LTM almost everytime.

A glitch allows players to open the Crew menu while playing the Impostors LTM. This helps them move during the voting time and avoid getting eliminated. Clearly, players with a Crew Pack subscription can cheat their way into winning every game just by purchasing the subscription.

Besides the Dragon Rune Lance and the Crew Pack, Chapter 3 Season 3 has several pay-to-win emotes, such as the Neighborly Hang emote from previous seasons.

Players can use these to get away with tricky situations or catch enemies off-guard. Most of the pay-to-win items get patched immediately, but the ones like Fortnite Crew Pack and other emotes are still broken beyond repair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta