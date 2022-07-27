5 best fruit-themed skins in Fortnite

Fruit-themed skins are one of Fortnite's most popular cosmetics. Some of them are great for camouflage if players wish to remain under the radar. Fruit skins are also kid-friendly, which makes them a popular choice among the younger audience of the Battle Royale game.

The likes of Peely and Tomatohead are evergeen. However, the game has a plethora of other fruit skins that players can enjoy.

Peely and other cool fruit skins in Fortnite

5) Punk

The pumpkin-themed Punk skin was released during the Halloween event in 2020. Part of the Craving Crew set, Punk is an Epic rarity cosmetic and costs 1,600 V-Bucks. It last appeared in the shop 261 days ago and has not been seen since.

Punk, one of the cooler takes on a fruit-themed skin, came with a Bash Burner pickaxe that completed his rambunctious look. It is the perfect skin for players who want to look good while playing in a fruit skin.

4) Tart Tycoon

Tart Tycoon Apple Fortnite skin (Image via VforGaming/Twitter)

Epic Games launched the #FreeFortnite campaign after Apple removed the mobile version of the game from the App Store. This also included a Cup, which awarded players the Tart Tycoon skin after they earned 10 points in the event.

The Tart Tycoon skin, which looked like a humanized apple, took a jab at the tech giants. It might not be one of the most adorable fruit-themed skins in the game, regardless, it holds a lot of importance in the community.

3) Tomatohead

This is an OG skin and was the first fruit-themed cosmetic in the game. There is no doubt that Tomatohead is one of Fortnite's most-loved characters.

The Tomatohead skin arrived back on April 22, 2018 and was last seen in the Item Shop only a few days ago. Almost every player owns the popular skin, which costs 1,600 V-Bucks.

2) Loserfruit

Loserfruit strawberry-themed skin (Image via kxs1_/Twitter)

Popular Australian Fortnite streamer Loserfruit has made a lasting impression on the Battle Royale title. She has inspired several people to start playing Fortnite. In acknowledgement of her massive impact, Epic Games finally released her Icon Series skin on June 22, 2020.

A major theme of Loserfruit's Icon Series skin is strawberries. Although the skin is not modeled after a strawberry, the fruit is certainly at the center of the Loserfruit bundle. The entire bundle costs 1,800 V-Bucks, with the standalone skin costing 1,500 V-Bucks.

1) Peely

All Peely outfit styles (Image via FortniteBR/Twitter)

Ever since Peely's release, he has remained an indebile part of Fortnite. He unarguably remains the best fruit-themed character in the game.

Owing to the character's popularity, he has become a massive part of the lore. He is often seen as a bumbling character who causes car crashes and unwittingly finds himself in beserk scenarios.

Peely first appeared in the Season 8 Battle Pass, and players were able to unlock him after reaching tier 47. Sadly, only those players who purchased the Season 8 Battle Pass have the popular fruit-themed skin.

However, Epic Games has released several outfit styles for those who missed out on the OG skin. Naturally, players love to dress up as their banana-themed character and all try out all his various outfit styles.

Fortnite has had several fruit-themed skins, many of which also have several outfit styles. Though not many players dress up as fruits, those who do love them for their versatility and looks.

