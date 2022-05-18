Spanish Fortnite star Grefg teases a new variant for his Icon Series skin

Over a year ago, popular Spanish Fortnite star Grefg earned his own Icon Series skin in the game. The model looked like a superhero and was closer to his avatar than his actual appearance. However, it seems like the streamer is committed to getting another realistic variant of his Icon Series skin.

In one of his latest streams, TheGrefg ended up leaking the possibility of a new variant for his Icon Series skin. The Twitch streamer was complaining about how his Icon Series doesn't look like him, but he certainly has plans for it in the future.

So far, Ariana Grande is one of the few Icon Series skins that has gotten another variant. However, Grefg feels confident that he can work on a new version of his own skin in the game and bring it to the Item Shop soon enough.

Is Grefg getting another variant for his Fortnite Icon Series skin?

In a recent stream, Grefg joked about getting surgery to look like his Icon Series skin. According to him, that would be going too far, which is why he will not consider it. However, this does not mean that the skin could not look like him instead.

Clearly, the popular Spanish Twitch streamer still holds a lot of influence in the community. He has had record-breaking streams in the past and continues to pull in big numbers. Naturally, if he wants to update his Icon Series skin and bring in another variant for it, Epic Games might be open to hearing his demands.

"I do believe one day my skin will look like me. For real people, trust. Trust. My skin presentation, hasn't finished just yet. We're still in a countdown. You just don't know it yet."

Clearly, the popular Fortnite streamer has a lot more in store for his fans. With Ali-A getting multiple variations of his recent Icon Series skin, Grefg might also unveil a more realistic-looking skin soon.

Will older Icon Series skins in Fortnite get new looks?

Loserfruit, Ninja, Grefg, and Lachlan are some of the oldest creator Icon Series skins in Fortnite. They were inaccurately designed and are clearly less mesmerizing compared to the newer ones, including Chica and Ali-A. Naturally, all these creators deserve another chance at creating a much more accurate version of their Icon Series skins.

Hopefully, players will be able to see their favorite creators in the game in a more accurate manner. This would also allow creators who have abandoned the game to hop back in and show some love for Epic's Battle Royale.

