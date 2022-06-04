Does being an OG Fortnite player automatically imply the 'try-hard' status to players?

Loopers often argue that older Fortnite seasons were much harder than now. Ranging from the weapon meta to the average skill of users, everything made it extremely difficult to be good at the game without a proper grind.

Naturally, OG gamers are infamous for being among the biggest sweats the community has ever seen.

It is extremely easy to identify OGs as they use some of the rarest cosmetics in the game and have a particular style of play. Naturally, whenever players come across OGs, they brand them as 'try-hards.'

However, is it fair to automatically label OGs as try-hards?

It is natural for users who have spent a much more considerable amount of time playing the game to be better than those who haven't. However, not everyone is willing to accept that there are better gamers than them.

Story continues below ad

Moreover, since Fortnite has one of the most toxic communities, it is easy to blame others for trying hard.

Are all Fortnite OG players try-hards?

Epic Games released its battle royale title in 2017. It has been almost five years since it came out, and OG loopers have been around all this time. Clearly, they have experience with the Double Pump meta and the no-Sniper meta. OGs know how to adapt to the changes in-game better than most others.

However, this doesn't mean that OG players are better than others. Several OGs have always played the title casually and have never tried hard enough to improve their skills.

At the same time, many sweats and try-hards actually started playing in the last few seasons.

Story continues below ad

Therefore, it is unfair to automatically label OG Fortnite gamers as try-hards. While some might actually try harder than others, almost every user gives their best when the stakes are high.

In fact, even those starting today can grind hard enough to be on par with OG loopers.

How to beat try-hards in Fortnite

Many players give up when they see an OG in the lobby, assuming they would be a try-hard. However, it is not that difficult to defeat OG loopers or those who try hard.

Story continues below ad

Gamers can use a few simple tricks to always have the upper hand in the game. Understanding the weapon meta and having a decent loadout is essential.

If users aren't good at building and editing, they should aim to have higher ground. Most of the time, gun skills can help them outplay try-hards with excellent building skills.

Proper rotation and strategic positioning are also vital if players are in a highly skilled lobby.

Finally, loopers should know when to take a fight and when to back out of one. Not every battle can be won, and unless in an ideal position, they should avoid taking fights against try-hards in Fortnite.

Story continues below ad

As long as gamers keep these tips in mind, it won't be hard to beat highly skilled users.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far