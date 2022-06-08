Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Week 1 Challenges: Full list and XP breakdown

The new season of Fortnite is finally underway. Although the Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1 challenges haven't gone live yet, they've already been revealed by prominent data miners in the community.

Every season, players get to complete new challenges every week that help them progress their Battle Pass. These challenges are fairly easy to complete and players are rewarded with XP for completing these challenges. Here's a list of all the Week 1 challenges that are scheduled to go live in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 1 Challenges

There are a total of nine challenges in the first week of the current season. Players will be rewarded with 15,000 XP for every completed challenge. The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges are as follows:

1) Collect Reality Seeds (3): As the title suggests, players simply have to collect Reality Seeds. As of now, Reality Seeds can only be found at the Reality Tree in Reality Falls. These seeds can be planted and then harvested later on for loot.

2) Damage opponents with the DMR (200): The DMR is a new weapon that was added to the game after the new update. This weapon is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that can deal damage over a long distance. Players can get their hands on this weapon by looting legendary chests all around the island. This weapon can also be found as random floor loot.

3) Mod a Whiplash with Off-Road tires and a Cow Catcher, then destroy Structures (50): This interesting challenge has three parts to it. The first part involves finding a Whiplash. The Whiplash is easily identifiable as it looks a lot like the Lamborghini Countach.

This car usually spawns near gas stations and asphalt-covered roads. Once players have got the car, they then need to get their hands on the Off-Road tires and the Cow Catcher. These mods can be found in legendary chests and spawn near gas stations in Fortnite.

Once players have retrofitted the Whiplash with these mods, they can then run through 50 structures to complete this mission.

4) Dance at different crashed IO airships (3): The IO suffered terrible losses during the Fortnite live event, with remnants of crashed IO airships on the island serving as a reminder of what came before. Players need to locate these crashed airships and then dance at these locations to celebrate their victory.

5) Gain shields by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms: Slurp Bouncer mushrooms are part of the new flora that's covering the areas of Reality Falls and Greasy Grove in Fortnite. These mushrooms have a light blue glow to them and are larger than the regular mushrooms that players come across in the game.

All players need to do is find one of these mushrooms and then jump on them a few times to fill their shield bar.

6) Search chests at Condo Canyon or Tilted Towers: While both these locations are rich in chests, the fact that they're hot drop spots can throw a wrench in the works.

Players can land here and loot whichever chests they desire to complete this challenge. Players need to loot a total of five chests to complete this Fortnite Week 1 Challenge successfully.

7) Visit the Zero Point in a motorboat: The Zero Point is currently submerged underwater at a spot called The Glow. This area is located on the eastern edge of Loot Lake. Players can pick up a motorboat from one of the many piers present on the island and then travel to the Zero Point at The Glow.

8) Damage opponents with SMGs: SMGs are still very lethal in the game. They can be found in chests and as regular floor loot in Fortnite. All players need to do is pick up an SMG and then damage enemies with it.

9) Restore Health: This is one challenge that players may need multiple matches to complete. All they need to do is consume items that restore health. In order to successfully complete this challenge, players will have to restore a total of 300 health in Fortnite.

