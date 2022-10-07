Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass emote has a secret feature no one knows about

Fortnite has its fair share of secrets, including dialogue options, cosmetics, and emotes. The latest one was discovered in the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. Although it's difficult to spot at first, it's impossibly adorable to forget.

Spotted by many content creators, leakers, and players alike, the Laser Focused emote carries with it a little secret. Certain skins react to it in the cutest manner possible.

Laser Focused is one of the cutest emotes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

To provide some context, the emote, when used, shows the character chasing after a laser pointer, similar to how cats would in real life. Towards the end of the emote, the character finally manages to 'catch' the laser's light before it disappears again.

Now, with normal skins, the character assumes a playful feline position when the emote is used. However, a secret feature kicks in when used alongside skins that have a tail.

Apart from the character's anticipated movement of catching the laser pointer's light, the tail also flutters about. This is akin to cats' body language in real life while playing.

To be clear, it's unknown if this is how skins with tails are supposed to behave while using this emote or whether it was added in as a secret feature. Nevertheless, it's adorable to watch.

How many emotes in Fortnite have a secret feature?

While some would suggest that there are hundreds of emotes with secret features, that number is a bit exaggerated. Truth be told, only a handful of emotes fit the description.

Furthermore, since discovering secret features is not exactly one of the easiest things to do, getting an accurate number is tough. No doubt Epic Games will keep adding more to the list over time.

On that note, if one were to give a rough count of emotes with secret features in Fortnite, the number would probably be somewhere on the two-dozen mark. As aforementioned, doing a headcount is not easy and not something the community keeps track of.

That being said, there are a few notable emotes hiding secrets in-game. One of the earliest is Burpee, which was introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season X.

When using the emote, there's a chance that the character will not perform a burpee; rather, they'll just burp instead. While it may seem silly, it's a good use of wordplay and imagination on the developers' part.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The "Lil' Carpet Ride" traversal emote has a unqiue animation when using ANY of the Peely skins. The "Lil' Carpet Ride" traversal emote has a unqiue animation when using ANY of the Peely skins. https://t.co/7C0mYXRefq

Fast forward to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, a secret feature was discovered in the Lil' Carpet Ride emote. When used, the character mounts the carpet like Aladdin and can traverse terrain while hovering mid-air.

While the same applies to Peely, the body's positioning is vastly different from that of other characters. While this can be considered a secret feature, according to most, this has been done to ensure that the skin doesn't behave erratically with the emote.

That said, Epic Games is far from being done with creating emotes harboring secret features/mechanics in Fortnite. Epic Games will add more to the emote pool as the game progresses. While not all are amazing, they are special, nevertheless.

