A Fortnite emote is secretly reactive to only a handful of skins

Thanks to sleuths in the Fortnite community, secret dialogue in the game doesn't stay hidden for long. For a while now, players have known that numerous NPCs react differently to different skins. The latest example of this is Meowscles, who has unique dialogue for all Midas outfits in-game. However, when it comes to secret emotes, things are a bit different.

While there are hundreds of emotes in-game, few hold any secrets at all. While there might be a few built-in or exclusive emotes in-game, they don't qualify as enigmatic in any way. Even so, it would seem that the developers have added a little secret to the brand new Lil' Carpet Ride emote.

Peely's carpet riding antics in Fortnite has raised a few eyebrows

Added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the Lil' Carpet Ride emote takes a slice of Aladdin and adds it to the game. However, readers should note that this is in no way an official collaboration. It's simply a neat flying carpet emote which is traversal in nature. When listed, it costs 500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

This unique emote, when used, sees the character go on all fours for support. This is done to distribute weight and make it mimic what a "real-life" carpet ride would look like. However, when the emote is used with Peely, things are very different.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The "Lil' Carpet Ride" traversal emote has a unqiue animation when using ANY of the Peely skins. The "Lil' Carpet Ride" traversal emote has a unqiue animation when using ANY of the Peely skins. https://t.co/7C0mYXRefq

In Peely's case, the character does not go on all fours and instead keeps his hands resting on his knees. This allows the character to remain more upright than the others on the carpet. What's fascinating is that all variants of the Peely skin do the exact same thing. So, why is this happening? Well, here are a few possible explanations:

1) Peely skins have no necks

Jones (Still Gay) 🍀 COMMS CLOSED 🍀 @FuchsiaDial @JakeTheTax peely does not have a neck, so any emote that requires your character to turn or lift up their head doesn't look good with him. i think they did this to make him be able to look up instead of just the ground @JakeTheTax peely does not have a neck, so any emote that requires your character to turn or lift up their head doesn't look good with him. i think they did this to make him be able to look up instead of just the ground

For those unaware, Peely and his variants don't exactly have a neck in Fortnite and cannot bend their heads in any direction. Thus, their faces are forever stuck looking forward. If the skins were to go on all fours like the others, they would be staring straight into the carpet.

Given how clumsy Peely is, this will likely lead to another driving/flying carpet incident on the island. For this reason, the developers had to make him sit a bit upright to improve his field of view.

2) General design

𝗚𝗼𝗚✨ @HeyItsMeGoG @iFireMonkey Put his hands on his legs like a gentleman @iFireMonkey Put his hands on his legs like a gentleman

While the lack of a neck is a plausible explanation, another reason could be the general design of the character itself. Since skins glitch out when used with certain emotes like Go Cat Go, the designers may have tweaked how Peely sits to avoid the situation.

With so many cosmetics being added to Fortnite, the last thing designers need is to sit and re-work the animations for multiple skins for a single emote. This is time-consuming and will waste precious development hours which can be spent elsewhere.

Peely is the hero Fortnite deserves

According to fans, there may be a third reason why the developers gave Peely his own animation. Since he saved Fortnite and reality from the Imagined Order by helping Mecha, this is the developers way of thanking him. While it makes for a great story, that's likely not the reason.

Dat Dark Dragon @DatDarkDragon @iFireMonkey yeah give the savior of reality the custom anims he deserves @iFireMonkey yeah give the savior of reality the custom anims he deserves

Having said that, there may be more skins that behave in this manner. Until players take note of this minor difference, it'll be hard to tell who else besides Peely has different animations. Nevertheless, the emote is fun, and given the price, it's well worth buying the next time it rotates into the Item Shop.

