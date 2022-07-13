7 things Fortnite needs to do better

Fortnite does a lot of things right, which is largely why it has remained one of the most popular and most played games over the last five years.

Epic Games does a really good job listening to the community and generally not making glaring mistakes. Despite Epic Games' best efforts, Fortnite is not flawless, though. Not every player is totally pleased with what Fortnite has implemented.

Fortnite should fix Battle pass skins and a few other issues

There are still plenty of areas the game can improve in. Here's a look at seven of them:

7) Battle pass skins

dadguykek @dadguykek favorite battle pass skins in each season



ranked from ch1s1 to ch3s3 favorite battle pass skins in each seasonranked from ch1s1 to ch3s3 https://t.co/tn32ds7Ieo

Long before there were any collaborative skins, every battle pass was filled with quality original skins. All skins in the battle pass were pretty good, especially the tier 100 ones. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, though.

While Chapter 3 Season 3 does have a few solid skins and Chapter 3 Season 2 had some, too, the game's still lacking in that department. Several seasons before them were just downright bad.

Having collaborations isn't bad, but it does seem like Epic is prioritizing them. They are seemingly throwing in original skins haphazardly to fill the pass.

6) Collaborations

Collaborations are good, and the secret skin technique is good for Fortnite too. However, it's probably overdoing it to have a page 10 collaboration and a secret skin collaboration.

That doesn't even include the tons of collaborations that land in the Item Shop. One per battle pass is probably enough to satisfy those who want them.

5) Secret skins

The Cube Queen was a secret skin (Image via Epic Games)

It's arguably really fun when the secret skin for a battle pass is actually a secret. The Cube Queen was hidden from players till that day, which led to speculation and leaks.

That is more enjoyable than knowing what's coming but having to wait anyway. Either way, Epic Games needs to be consistent with it.

4) LTMs

FN News @SentinelCentral The First ever Fortnite X Avengers LTM released 3 years ago! The First ever Fortnite X Avengers LTM released 3 years ago! ⚡️ https://t.co/VdpQjmGSW9

Limited Time Modes are very good, and many of them are insanely popular. Why aren't they available more often?

The bigger question is: why have some of them gone away and never come back? The Avengers Endgame LTM was incredible, but it's been gone for years and is probably not coming back. That needs to be remedied.

3) Skill-based matchmaking

Fortnite has skill-based matchmaking (Image via YouTube/ Muselk)

It can be incredibly difficult to determine how good someone is at a game and place them among worthy opponents.

It's no surprise Epic Games has struggled with skill-based matchmaking, but by now, it should have fared better. It's been years since they introduced it, but they still haven't gotten it right.

There are good parts of this aspect, but it still has a very long way to go before skill-based matchmaking becomes useful.

2) Snipers

There is absolutely no reason snipers should deal less than killing damage when it's a headshot.

A Fortnite Heavy Sniper Rifle should eliminate anyone if the shooter manages to land a headshot. Epic recently nerfed it to 198 damage, which doesn't eliminate. This is a glaring oversight that needs to be fixed.

1) Loot pool

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 update includes the Shuffled Shrines POI, Charge SMG, and Port-A-Fort. Also, unlock Indiana Jones starting July 6.



fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 Update: Shuffled Shrines + Charge SMG + Port-A-FortThe Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 update includes the Shuffled Shrines POI, Charge SMG, and Port-A-Fort. Also, unlock Indiana Jones starting July 6. Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 Update: Shuffled Shrines + Charge SMG + Port-A-FortThe Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 update includes the Shuffled Shrines POI, Charge SMG, and Port-A-Fort. Also, unlock Indiana Jones starting July 6.fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… https://t.co/QDSSGx1uBw

The loot pool is very inconsistent every season. The one in Chapter 3 Season 2 was incredibly strong, with guns like the Ranger Shotgun, the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle, the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, and others. All of them were removed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 for subpar weapons.

To exacerbate matters, Epic introduced perhaps the worst gun of all time. The Charge SMG replaced the Combat SMG, which was an incredible weapon. Epic needs to figure this out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far