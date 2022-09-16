Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map: What to expect

While there's a lot of information floating about, none of it pertains to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map. As far as things go, Epic Games has managed to keep those files away from even the best data miners. On that note, there's no telling what players can expect to see next season.

However, thanks to the available information, some speculation can be drawn about what the new map may look like. That being said, it's time to explore the possibilities and ponder the mysteries of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map: Speculation and guesswork

1) The Chrome obsession

Ben @BenPlaysFN Fortnite Season 4 Map Concept.



Chrome will consume all. Fortnite Season 4 Map Concept. Chrome will consume all. https://t.co/LIvQISifi6

As with all evil forces in the metaverse, it tends to start small. Since Chrome is stated to consume everything, the spread of this substance will not likely begin until two to three weeks into the new season. That being said, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map will be in pristine condition for some time.

Once Chrome begins to set in, depending on Epic Games' definition of consumption, it will either destroy the island or cover it. Taking note of the corruption that spread in Chapter 2 Season 8, the former scenario may be true.

While this may seem rather outrageous, considering that a brand new map is potentially in development for Chapter 3 Season 5, having the island destroyed makes sense. That being said, as of now, the existence of a brand new map can neither be confirmed nor denied.

2) POIs and landmarks

If The Reality Tree stays in-game, the landmarks and POIs from the current season will likely carry over to the next. If the mechanics are still in place, players can expect them to jump between realities once again.

When and if Chrome reaches each POI, it's anyone's guess as to whether or not they'll be consumed and changed to look silvery-white. This all depends on how this new substance will interact with the island. Since it only consumes organic matter, buildings may be spared and left alone.

Nevertheless, with a new theme, new structures and buildings will arrive on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map. Some may be Chrome-themed from the very get-go, while others will change throughout the new season.

3) Faction strongholds

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



artstation.com/artwork/zD096q



Thanks On Gervasio Canda's Artstation page we can see a LOT of sketches for different parts of Fortnite, such as The Sanctuary (also called SE7En Sanctuary), and moreThanks @ShiinaBR @gameshed_ for making me aware of this! On Gervasio Canda's Artstation page we can see a LOT of sketches for different parts of Fortnite, such as The Sanctuary (also called SE7En Sanctuary), and moreartstation.com/artwork/zD096qThanks @ShiinaBR & @gameshed_ for making me aware of this! https://t.co/narOarYVCz

With the island once more heading into war, a faction stronghold will likely arise as well. Considering that Sanctuary has been around since the start of Chapter 3, things may change in the upcoming season. The Seven may create a stronghold of their own, much like the Imagined Order did in Chapter 3 Season 2.

If the good guys create a stronghold, the antagonist will likely have one present on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map. Perhaps it will be made out of Chrome and feature a futuristic appearance. If this occurs, it will stand out from the greenery on the island.

It can be hypothesized that perhaps from this stronghold, Chrome will spread outward. Loopers will likely have to venture within to end the chaos and save the island from certain doom.

4) Terrain features and biomes

While Chrome may consume the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map in due time, it's doubtful that it will reshape the island's landscape. In all probability, the current landscape will stay in play unless something major occurs on the island.

Moving on, an additional biome will likely be added as well. If not on a grand scale, then perhaps tiny footnotes of it will be introduced. These areas may feature special mechanics and provide Chrome-theme-based items to players.

That said, Chrome may merely cover the island and add nothing else of value to the map. Aside from esthetics, nothing will change - which would be a letdown to a certain extent. In addition to Chrome, a sand biome will also be present as tunneling is likely returning to the game.

