Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Player finds a way to unlock vault without key

Fortnite content creator Glitch King has shared a way to break into vaults for the second time in Chapter 3. Rather than struggling to find the keys to open them, he figured out a way to get the job done using rideable animals.

While the glitch cannot be executed on all vaults, it should work on the majority of them in-game. By following a few simple steps, players will get vast amounts of loot in no time.

How to open/unlock vaults without a key in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: A step-by-step guide

Who needs keys to open vaults, right?

Find a rideable animal near an unopened vault on the island.

Build a ramp sloping towards the vault door.

Ride the animal towards the vault door and dismount (doing it in the corner will be better).

Repeat the process until the character and mount phase through the vault door and enter.

Keep in mind that the glitch takes some time to execute and can only be done in the normal build mode in Fortnite.

Builds cannot be placed in front of all vaults. Thankfully, there's a workaround to that:

Approach the vault from the side and build a box around it.

Create a ramp sloping towards the vault.

Ride the animal towards the vault's wall and dismount (stick to the corner).

Repeat the process until the character and mount phase through the wall of the vault.

By following these steps, getting into most vaults on the island will be a breeze. Once inside, players can loot to their heart's content and obtain some of the best gear available in-game.

To exit the vault, follow these steps:

Ride the mount and dismount in the corner next to the vault door.

Repeat the process until the character phases through.

Unfortunately, while players will be able to phase through the vault, chances are that their mount will get left behind. Nevertheless, with the amount of loot and gold bars acquired, leaving the mount behind is a small price to pay.

Can players get banned for using this new vault glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Although the glitch gives players a huge advantage in Fortnite, there's no foul play present. Considering that it's executed using things only available in the game, the odds of being banned are similar to finding a Mythic Goldfish.

However, it cannot be denied that the glitch is rather powerful. Being able to open a vault without keys saves players a lot of time and effort.

Furthermore, since this glitch only requires a rideable animal, it can be carried out in the opening minutes of a match.

All vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

While there are a few limitations and minor risks involved, the reward outweighs both by a large margin. It remains to be seen how long Epic Games will take to react to this new glitch.

With the servers being taken offline hours in advance for downtime, it may be possible that the developers are already at work figuring out how to stop this exploit.

