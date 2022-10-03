Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP glitch grants up to 500,000 XP in seconds, process explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced many new changes, including an XP boost. In the previous season, weekly challenges were worth just 15,000 XP, something that many players complained about. This season, it has increased up to 20,000 XP, a clear improvement, but it still forces players to grind the game to unlock the latest rewards like Spider-Gwen and Paradigm.

The weekly challenges are one of the best ways to level up quickly this season, but it still leaves a lot to be desired. This fact has forced many gamers to find alternate methods to earn XP.

The best ones involve XP glitches and Creative Maps. One such map, discovered and shared by YouTuber Legendkingtobi, can get you up to 500,000 Chapter 3 Season 4 XP with very little effort. This article will go into further detail about this map and how players can do it.

Fortnite YouTuber shares incredible XP map to get 500,000 seasonal XP

XP is of great importance in Fortnite, and 500,000 XP is a serious dent in the ongoing Battle Pass. It's early on in the season, with many gamers having Supercharged XP right now, which makes that 500,000 XP go even further.

Step 1: Get into Creative

Fortnite's Creative hub (Image via Epic Games)

There are two ways to do this. First, players can enter the Creative Hub by changing their game mode to Creative and pressing 'Play'. The second method is by entering the Discover tab and manually entering the map's code from there. The latter method is a faster process for impatient players.

Step 2: Get into the specific map

The XP map in question (Image via Legendkingtobi on YouTube)

Whether this occurs in the Creative Hub or from the Discovery tab is irrelevant since either method will work the same way. The code for this Fortnite map is 4892-3646-4704. Enter it wherever required and load up the map.

Step 3: Enter the correct numbers

The first set of numbers (Image via Legendkingtobi on YouTube)

When you first enter the map, go to the right and then forward, where you will see three number options. These need to be interacted with in order to get the correct numbers, which are seven, three, and four in this case. To the direct right of this number system, there is a button to interact with.

Step 4: Enter the second set of numbers

The second set of numbers (Image via Legendkingtobi on YouTube)

Clicking that button will open up a second set of numbers. This should be five, seven, and three. The same button will pop up to the right of the wall for players to interact with.

Step 5: Enter the third set of numbers

The third set of numbers (Image via Legendkingtobi on YouTube)

This should open up a third number device, where players should input seven, five, and five before interacting with the button to the right. A sound effect will be played after this, signifying that you've done it correctly.

Step 5: Interact with all the XP buttons

The last step to earning some serious XP (Image via Legendkingtobi on YouTube)

A door next to a statue will open up after that, with buttons seen across the entryway. This should immediately begin granting players quite a bit of XP, with the Fortnite player who shared this video earning nearly 450,000 within the video's duration.

