Fortnite Chapter 3 has a secret loot boat that players are rushing to find

Epic Games has brought back the secret loot boat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Drifting in the ocean at a random location, there is a ship containing heavy loot. Given its value, players are rushing to find this secret vessel.

Players have recently discovered the Pawntoon boat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, sailing across the coast of the island. The return of the mysterious POI comes as a pleasant surprise to many, as not only is it nostalgic but also useful for those who do not wish to engage in combat in hot drops.

Clearly, learning about the Pawntoon POI has made players curious enough to go look for it. However, without proper information, it won't be easy to find the Pawntoon boat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Where is the Pawntoon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Originally introduced in Chapter 2 Season 3, Pawntoon was the first POI which did not have a fixed location on the map. It's a small boat run by Knepley's Pawn Shop and there's an abundance of loot on the vessel.

Finding Pawntoon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is going to be extremely difficult. The POI doesn't have a fixed location on the map. Therefore, players will have to go around the coast and look for the secret boat, which can be a bit far from the coast. So, it's worth stocking up on healing items before heading out to look for it.

What is the Pawntoon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Similar to its previous appearance, the Pawntoon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is also filled with loads of loot. This will be the perfect go-to POI, if players can find it.

DogeFNLeaks @Doge84674568 I don't know if you guys knew this, but the pawntoon boat from season 3 is back in. It spawns randomly around the map and has some loot and lots of the fruit/veggie things. #FortniteChapter3 I don't know if you guys knew this, but the pawntoon boat from season 3 is back in. It spawns randomly around the map and has some loot and lots of the fruit/veggie things. #FortniteChapter3

The small wooden raft contains a total of seven chests, with three of them being Henchmen Chests. There is also a Supply Drop, two Fishing Barrels, an Ice Box, three Ammo Boxes, 12 Slurp Barrels, and some Produce Boxes. A Motorboat can also be found for quick mobility back to land.

Also Read Article Continues below

The only tough task is to find the boat. However, once players do find the Pawntoon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, they might just have enough loot to help them get the Victory Royale!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee