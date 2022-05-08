Every shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3, ranked from most damaging to least

Fortnite can't be defined as a Battle Royale game without combat mechanics. The combat engagement by loopers creates intense scenarios and battles that players need to face in every match.

Weapons and guns are some of the main components that make this possible in-game. These weapons range have different varieties and types that have their respective stats. One such weapon type that is considered a must-have in-game is the shotgun.

The shotgun weapon in Fortnite is one of the most used items ever. The basic design for the gun deals close-range heavy damage with accuracy. As the season progresses, the game has developed different types of shotguns that the community has used.

Currently, in Chapter 3 Season 2, there has been an introduction of new shotguns as well as different changes are brought to the current ones.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 shotgun damage stats updated

The performance and stats of the current shotgun were actively discussed among the community. This led to changes that right now hold a good stature for shotguns.

Almost all shotguns have been nerfed in their stats with the recent update. This includes an increase in the level of performance while in combat. Striker Pumps, Auto Shotguns, and Drum Shotguns will be releasing four pellets instead of releasing three, as they used to earlier.

The original Striker Pump Shotgun and Auto Shotgun will have an increase in pellet damage and headshot damage. The broken stats of the Drum Shotgun, regarding its drop-off ratio, have been adjusted to make it balanced.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's the maximum damage that each shotgun does now (legendary rarity)



- Striker: 185

- Auto: 145

- Drum: 85

- Pump: 185

- Tac: 135

- Charge: 195

- Double Barrel: 150

- Ranger: 165

- Dragon: 200

- Lever Action: 150

- Combat: 95

The above tweet represents the maximum damage range of each shotgun. In Chapter 3 of Fortnite, the highest damage can be done by the Classic Striker Pump (185) in its gold rarity.

A follow-up would be the latest Ranger Shotgun (165), Auto Shotgun(145), and lastly, Drum Shotgun (85). The headshot multiplier for the Ranger and Striker Pump Shotgun has been increased, while the base damage remains the same.

How is Drum Shotgun overpowered in Fortnite?

The Drum Shotgun is considered not to be reckoned with. While carrying the least amount of damage compared to the rest of the active shotguns, it has one of the fastest fire rates ever.

The damage multiplier decreases or increases according to the distance of the player. Loopers actively use the shotgun because it carries a spray and pray method, which is rarely seen in this weapon type. However, the spray and pray meta has been relatively game-breaking during the entirety of Chapter 3.

