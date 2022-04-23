Fortnite to bring back a fan-favorite spray and pray weapon

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been full of additions, including new and unvaulting weapons from the OG days that the player community enjoys. The launch of Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced them to a spray and pray meta that they had never experienced before.

The meta ran so strong that expert builders and pro players in the game were getting crushed by their opponents who wielded certain weapons. However, in Chapter 3 Season 2, with the introduction of the new Zero Build mode, the weapons balance in-game so far has been quite satisfying.

But a recent leak showed a fan-favorite spray and pray weapon from the OG days that would shift the tide towards the wielder.

Fortnite to unvault LMGs soon in Chapter 3 Season 2

In a recent leak about the upcoming weekly hotfix update, it has come to light that Epic might unvault the mighty LMGs in the game after they were vaulted in Chapter 2 Season 5 v15.00. The leak further goes on to explain how some of this week's quests tell loopers to destroy structures with a Light Machine Gun.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist With the #Fortnite C3, S2 Week 5 challenges just going live, the "Lock onto an opponent's vehicle and damage it with an Anvil Rocket Launcher" is already replaced with "Destroy structures with a Light Machine Gun (10)". However, the LMG is not yet unvaulted until Tuesday. With the #Fortnite C3, S2 Week 5 challenges just going live, the "Lock onto an opponent's vehicle and damage it with an Anvil Rocket Launcher" is already replaced with "Destroy structures with a Light Machine Gun (10)". However, the LMG is not yet unvaulted until Tuesday. https://t.co/bAUbKUMxum

The leaked challenge requires loopers to destroy a total of 10 structures as successful completion grants 20K XP. Shortly after, Epic changed the Week 5 challenge in Fortnite to a quest focusing on Anvil Launchers.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel #Fortnite The LMG shooting sound got updated in the 20.20 update, It sounds WAY better! The LMG shooting sound got updated in the 20.20 update, It sounds WAY better! 🔥 #Fortnite https://t.co/hyF12iS5td

Also, when players got into Creative game-mode, where the weapon is unvaulted as well, they noticed a drastic change in the sounds the LMG makes when shots are fired. According to them, it sounded way better after it received a hotfix in the v20.20 update.

Moreover, in the coming weeks, the community speculated that they will receive stats for the weapon and check if it has been nerfed or buffed, keeping in mind the current weapon balance in Fortnite.

How strong is the LMG in Fortnite?

According to pros like Lachlan, LMG is one of the most broken weapons in Fortnite. It is famous for its larger magazine size and higher fire rate than normal Assault Rifles in-game. The gun uses medium bullets that give it the power to destroy opponents.

In Chapter 2, loopers heavily relied on these weapons as several other items and gameplay features were introduced that evolved the way they fought on the island. LMGs have the power to break builds in a matter of seconds and completely destroy a vehicle in under a minute.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, where the island is engaged in heavy combat and battle ready vehicles, LMG will bring back the spray and pray meta once again.

