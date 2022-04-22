How to lock onto an opponent's vehicle and damage it with the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite

Titan Tanks were added to Fortnite at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. These behemoths are near impenetrable fortresses on wheels. While they can be destroyed, achieving the task is easier said than done.

Even if a tank's turret can be used against it, it can still take a healthy beating before blowing up. While using C4 is an option, getting close enough to plan them is a risk. Thankfully, the developers leveled out the playing field by adding in Anvil Rocket Launchers.

These destructive rockets can all but destroy Titan Tanks by the fourth shot. However, given the shock-and-awe value they have, most enemies will abandon their tanks by the time the second Anvil Rocket makes contact. Sadly, most Loopers still don't know how to use them in battle.

Damage two vehicles using an Anvil Rocket Launcher to earn XP in Fortnite (Image via iFireMonkey)

Epic Games is offering players 20,000 XP to learn how to lock onto an opponent's vehicle (Titan Tank or normal vehicle) and damage it using the Anvil Rocket Launcher.

Blowing up vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has never been this fun

To complete this challenge, players need to damage any vehicle as long as it is driven by an enemy player. While destroying a vehicle will reward players with some XP from the kill, it is not necessary to complete the task.

To start, players have to find the Anvil Rocket Launcher. While they can be found all over the map, they spawn majorly within Imagined Order Airships. Finding the weapon in an airship will prove beneficial as players can use the high ground to better see vehicles on the move.

Once the weapon has been acquired, players need to aim at the vehicle and wait until a fire-lock has been ativated. They can then release the projectile and watch it fly towards the target. In most cases, one should be enough to destroy a car.

To make this challenge easier, players can find an Anvil Rocket Launcher and camp at these locations:

Rocky Reels

Tilted Towers

The Fortress

Command Cavern

There is at least one Titan Tank in each location. This will ensure that getting at least one hit per vehicle will be achievable in every match. Players need to damage two vehicles or one vehicle twice to complete the challenge.

