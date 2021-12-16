Fortnite Chapter 3 (Week 2 Challenges) How to travel 50 meters in one swing using Spider-Man Web-Shooters

The Mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters have added a new layer of mobility to Fortnite Chapter 3. Using this item, players can swing about in-game, dodge bullets and cover vast distances with ease.

Travel 50 meters in one swing using Spider-Man Web-Shooters Fortnite challenge (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

To celebrate this Mythic item and Spider-Man, players can complete a simple task in-game to earn 25,000 experience points. To earn this reward, a total of 50 meters has to be covered in one swing.

How to travel 50 meters in one swing using Spider-Man Web-Shooters:

Obtain a pair of Mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters.

Look for a tree line or tall buildings.

Once at the base of the building or tree, use the item to swing.

When maximum air-time has been achieved, release the Web-Shooters to travel further.

Readers can watch this video for additional information:

Additional information for the 'How to travel 50 meters in one swing using Spider-Man Web-Shooters' challenge

While swimming from tree to tree is easy, covering 50 meters in a single swing may not be a walk in the park. Players will either have to time their swing perfectly to get maximum air time or find the tallest structure on the map to gain verticality.

Currently, there are a few locations on the map that are perfect for this challenge. The Windbreakers Turbine mini-island is by far the best spot. It is isolated and far away from any active combat zones.

Additionally, the Foundation's Statue and the Daily Bugle are also great spots to attempt the challenge at. Despite these locations being somewhat active, players will be able to easily complete the challenge.

Tips on how to use the Mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 only have 80 uses each. Once that ends, so does the fun. Luckily, they are easily available and can be found in every match.

To fully utilize this Mythic item in Fortnite, players need to be precise with each shot. If timed correctly, they will be able to swing indefinitely until the number of uses runs out.

Additionally, if players manage not to hit the ground while swinging, the cooldown time is rendered null and void. However, if players do hit the ground, the item will reset and have a cooldown time of 10 seconds.

Note: The Fortnite Chapter 3, week 2 challenges will go live at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider