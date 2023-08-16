Fortnite Chapter 4's most overpowered shotgun is also the most loved, and with good reasons

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, new weapons and items were introduced to the loot pool. With the Jungle Biome being the center of attraction, a lot of the new content was tailor made for it. But keeping aside Raptors, Slurp Plants, and Mud, Epic Games added in a close-range menace as well - the Drum Shotgun.

This 12-round, automatic shotgun has become the go-to close-range weapon of choice for players of every caliber. With the Common variant of the weapon dealing up to 151.2 DPS (damage-per-second), it's clear to see why it's overpowered. If this was not bad enough, the Legendary variant deals an upward of 187.2 DPS. But what does the community have to say about this weapon?

The Fortnite community has welcomed the Drum Shotgun with open arms

In the past, the community at large would raise an alarm if Epic Games added in weapons or items that were deemed broken. In many instances, if the weapon inflicted too much damage or had no effective counter, it would be considered overpowered. In a matter of days, social media posts would flood the internet and get the attention of the developers, who would then issue a fix of sorts.

However, to much surprise and utter delight, despite the Drum Shotgun being overpowered in the truest of senses, the community adores the weapon. By now, every player who has been part of Chapter 4 Season 3 has been eliminated at close-range by an opponent using this weapon. Yet, there's no ill will towards it. That said, why do players love this close-range monstrosity?

There are several reasons why players love the Drum Shotgun. For most of them, it has to do with the raw damage output. As mentioned, while the Legendary variant inflicts close to 190 DPS, the Common variant does not miss the mark either. During early-game engagements, players can use it to wipe out an entire Squad with ease. Here's what a few players have to say about the damage output:

Granted, while it does not inflict too much damage per shot, with 12-shots per magazine, the opportunity to inflict damage is staggering. If players are able to get into a proper firing position, they will undoubtedly get the upper hand in close-range combat.

Another reason why the Drum Shotgun has received so much love is because it has become the near perfect close-range weapon in Fortnite Zero Build. Without Builds to absorb the damage, players can use the weapon to relentlessly push opponents into submission. Here's what a few Zero Build players have to say about it:

As seen from most of the comments, the Drum Shotgun is currently a fan-favorite weapon in Fortnite. While there are a few drawbacks such as bullet-spread and damage dropoff, it's still a potent weapon in the right hands.

Will the Drum Shotgun be vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

As of now, there's no telling whether or not the Drum Shotgun will be vaulted next season. Since weapons and items are rotated in and out of the loot pool based on several factors, it may just end up getting vaulted. While this will affect the morale of a few players, Epic Games does this to keep things fresh.

For those who still want to use it after it's vaulted, the Drum Shotgun will be available in Fortnite Creative Mode. Players will be able to use the weapon in custom maps for as long as they please provided it's been added in by the Creator.

