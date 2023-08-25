Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update size on PC, PS5, Xbox, and more 

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update is finally underway. Considering that this is a major seasonal update, it's understood that it will be larger than the ones that are usually seen. These seasonal updates contain weapon and cosmetic additions, bug fixes, and island changes, to name a few, which goes on to explain why they are usually so big.

These updates tend to add more upcoming content to the game files, which are unlocked later on during the season via hotfixes. With that said, here's a quick rundown of the size of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update today.

How big is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update?

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update today has finally gone live for every platform. One of the major highlights of this update is the Khaby Lame skin, which also happens to be the featured skin or the "Secret skin" in the new Battle Pass.

There are three new POIs as well, as revealed in the trailer, which will further add to the overall size of the update. That said, here's how big the update is for every platform:

PlayStation 4 - 8.29 GB

- 8.29 GB PlayStation 5 - 12.68 GB

- 12.68 GB Xbox Series X/S - 12.21 GB

- 12.21 GB Xbox One - 8.81 GB

- 8.81 GB PC - 17 GB

- 17 GB Nintendo Switch - 5.6 GB

Players need to note that the aforementioned sizes are tentative. The final download size will entirely depend on a lot of factors, including the presence of any additional high-resolution textures that they choose to download.

Furthermore, during the process of updating, if there's a file or two that gets corrupted, those will be redownloaded as well, which can also add to the final download size of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update.

How to download the Fortnite update today

There's no special way to download the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update and the only way to do it is through the Epic Games Store launcher. There are no third-party websites that allow you to download the update either. If there are any third-party sites that claim to do so, then they're malicious in nature.

As for downloading the update, it should happen automatically as soon as the developers bring the servers live. In case you've disabled automatic updates, you will have to head into the Epic Games Launcher and then click on the Fortnite icon to launch the update manually.

Once the update is complete, you can hop into the game and then enjoy everything that Chapter 4 Season 4 brings to the table. The same process holds true for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo devices as well.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!