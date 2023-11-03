Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 waiting in queue screen: How to get into the game

Players are running into the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 waiting in queue screen as soon as they boot the game, but why? It has to do with the fact that the downtime for the update v27.00 lasted longer than anticipated. Given that nearly every aspect of gameplay including the map was changed and updated this season, developers had a lot to work on.

That being said, while the servers are online, players are running into massive waiting times of 25 minutes and longer. Some must still establish a stable connection with the servers and are being booted from the game as well. Nevertheless, there is a simple way to overcome this Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 waiting in queue screen, but players will not like it.

How to fix the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 waiting in queue screen?

The best and easiest solution to fix this issue would be to wait a while before trying to log into the game. As counterproductive as this may sound, it will save you the hassle of staring at the screen and hoping the queue time magically reduces. As mentioned, since the downtime for update v27.00 was extended a bit, there are more players than usual waiting to get into the game. As such the servers are unable to cope with the sudden surge.

Furthermore, with this season returning to the roots and featuring the game as it was in Chapter 1 Season 5, the nostalgia and excitement cannot be contained. It seems that players in the Eastern Time zone are waking up earlier than normal to witness this OG-themed season firsthand. That being said, if the wait time is close to 30 minutes, consider logging out and doing some other activities until the server load decreases.

Alternatively, you can sit and watch the timer countdown until the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 waiting in queue screen comes to an end. However, keep in mind that with the servers at full capacity, you may encounter issues in-game. This is another reason why you should consider waiting for a few hours before hot-dropping on the island. Furthermore, if you manage to log into the game and have to quit for some reason, you will again have to queue to log back in.

Will the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 waiting in queue screen stay indefinitely?

At least, once server loads return to normal, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 waiting in queue screen will disappear. You will be able to load into the game without having to wait in a queue, but until then, expect a queuing timer to appear everytime you boot the game.

That being said, the game currently has 1,500,000 concurrent players and counting. Seeing these metrics, it’s easy to understand why servers have taken a hit. Nevertheless, given what Epic Games has prepared for the current season, the wait will be worthwhile.

