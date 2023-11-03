Fortnite downtime today (November 3): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update for v27.00 will take place today (November 3, 2023). This will be the last downtime for Chapter 4 Season 4. That said, it's not a bad thing as players will be hot-dropping into Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG) soon enough. On that note, this downtime will be ushering in a brand new phase of the storyline and a return to the good old days of the Metaverse.

As per the official information provided by Epic Games, the downtime will start at 3 am Eastern Time. As usual, the servers will be disabled half an hour before the Downtime at 2:30 am Eastern Time. For those enjoying a relaxing session in Save The World or playing in the Battle Royale mode, consider logging out before the designated time.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (November 3, 2023)?

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Given that this will be a major transition from Chapter 4 Season 4 to Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG), the downtime will last a considerable amount of time. Based on past timelines, the servers could be offline from 3 am to 9 am Eastern Time - roughly six hours or so. However, keep in mind that this is only an estimate and not an actual deadline.

If Epic Games needs more time to implement changes, the downtime could potentially extend to eight or more hours. Hopefully, this will not occur as the developers have been sticking to their schedule like clockwork for the entirety of Chapter 4. However, some players will have to wait a while longer to jump into the game once the downtime ends.

Expand Tweet

According to the official information provided by Epic Games, the update file size will be larger than normal on some platforms. Taking into account multiple factors such as internet speed and the order in which platforms receive the update, certain users will have to wait longer. Nevertheless, given that the weekend is in sight, for those who are unable to immediately play once the downtime ends, it will not be a major issue.

Content changes for Fortnite update v27.00

Expand Tweet

As seen in the official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG), everything will change - the map, the loot pool, Battle Pass functionality, and to an extent, the storyline itself. Epic Games has put a lot of effort into the upcoming season and it is quite visible in the trailer itself. While a lot of the content being added in is not new as such, only OG players have been able to witness them back in Chapter 1.

Perhaps the most major change is that the map will be based on Chapter 1. It will feature Named Locations and Landmarks from that phase of the storyline. Another major highlight is the return of Battle Stars. These have not been seen in-game for a long time and are a welcome sight. Aside from these two major facets, the Battle Pass Outfits are also a sight to behold.

Expand Tweet

Epic Games has taken fan-favorite characters and merged them to create remix Outfits. Suffice to say they look absolutely brilliant. Lastly, with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG) focusing on time travel, it's being assumed that the storyline will change as well. This means that everything that has happened thus far may be rewritten. It will be very interesting to see what the developers have in mind and how this affects Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!