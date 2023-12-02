Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: Expected release timings for all regions

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1's release date has been confirmed by Epic Games to be December 3, 2023. This will mark the end of Chapter 4 and usher in a new major phase of the storyline. That being said, while the release date and downtime have been disclosed, the launch timings for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 are unclear.

Nevertheless, as seen from earlier updates and transitions from one major phase of the storyline to another, a pattern is typically followed and maintained. As such, there is an expected release timing for all regions.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 expected release time

As mentioned, Epic Games is yet to announce an official release time for Chapter 5 Season 1. Given the nature and complexity of such updates, it's often difficult to provide an exact timeline.

That being said, here are the expected release timings for all major time zones on December 3, 2023:

Pacific Standard Time : Sunday, 5 am

: Sunday, 5 am Mountain Time : Sunday, 6 am

: Sunday, 6 am Central Time : Sunday, 7 am

: Sunday, 7 am Eastern Time : Sunday, 8 am

: Sunday, 8 am Brazil: Sunday, 10 am

Sunday, 10 am London, United Kingdom : Sunday, 1 pm

: Sunday, 1 pm India : Sunday, 6:30 pm

: Sunday, 6:30 pm China : Sunday, 9 pm

: Sunday, 9 pm Japan : Sunday, 10 pm

: Sunday, 10 pm Sydney, Australia : Monday, 12 am

: Monday, 12 am Auckland, New Zealand: Monday, 2 am

Keep in mind that these release times are for the game servers coming online and not the downtime itself. That has been confirmed by Epic Games to be at 11:30 PM Eastern Time. As such, the downtime will start roughly nine-and-a-half hours after The Big Bang live event ends and could last about eight hours.

Prior to the servers entering downtime, Creative mode will be left online. Players will be able to enjoy custom maps to pass the time. Other modes, like Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Save The World, will remain disabled. Once downtime begins, Creative will be taken off as well until Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 officially begins.

Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 be delayed?

Given that this is the next phase of the storyline, everything is going according to plan. The recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass leak also confirms that Epic Games has everything ready. The Big Bang and subsequent downtime are expected to go off without a hitch.

The only thing left is for Mark Rein (Vice President and Co-Founder of Epic Games) to reveal the official word for Chapter 5 Season 1. This has been a long-running tradition that the community has come to love.

As per his statement on the social media platform "X," Rein will be revealing the word a few hours before The Big Bang. While leakers/data miners have ascertained that the upcoming season is called "Underground," the word for the new season will be different. It could provide more hints as to what to expect.

