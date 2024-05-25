Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's best kept secret that you need to visit

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is already underway, with players worldwide rallying to victory in the Wrecked map that takes the majority of its theme from the critically acclaimed Fallout series. Players are scouring the maps looking for their new favourite weapon and landing zone. But in a frenzy of the features, new weapons, and vehicle modifications, there is one game-changing secret that players have not discovered yet.

This secret place and its buffs can give you the competitive edge you need to bag your victory crown. So, what is this secret?

What is the best-kept secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 that you need to visit?

This location is hidden in plain sight and its features will surprise you

The best-kept secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced tons of changes to the familiar map and included new points of interest, landmarks, and named locations. But the biggest undiscovered secret lying in plain sight is something as simple as a pool of water.

This pool of water called the Oasis is the season's latest addition to the list of buffs and benefits in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and can be the ultimate solution to battling endless foes on the new map.

What does this Oasis do and why is it so special?

Watch your health climb steadily as you submerge yourself in the oasis (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

The oasis is your source of unlimited healing and shield recharge in this new season. Simply submerge yourself in this pool of water and watch your health and shield bars climb steadily.

Watch your shield regenerate steadily by just waiting in the water(Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

The oasis starts by healing you. Once your health bar is full, your shield is gradually replenished till it is full. This is an endless source of health and shield that can come in handy when battling new opponents like Megalo Don and the Machinist.

Where can you find the Oasis

The oasis is found around the new named locations on the map of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

The oasis is found on the Southern side of the new map of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, especially around the new named locations: Redline Rig and Nitrodrome. They are easily recognizable by the palm trees and greenery they are surrounded by.

These pools of water are your source of replenishing your health and shield in this sandy and arduous map filled with menacing new opponents and exciting challenges

So, head on out solo or with your squad and discover the best-kept secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, and replenish your health and shield in your quest for the shiny, new victory crown!

