Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is already underway with players worldwide diving into the Fallout-inspired world of "Wrecked" that has heavily inspired all the new additions. This season is packed with new weapons, items, vehicle modifications, and a few unique buffs.

Chapter 5 Season 3 has launched a few unique items that provide significant buffs to your character and offer health and shield regeneration in the most unique ways. So, what are the unique buffs and benefits in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

What are the unique buffs and benefits in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

1) Feel supercharged with a dash of Nitro

Feel supercharged with Nitro! (Image via Epic Games / Fortnite)

The latest addition to this season's items is Nitro, a devious orange liquid sourced directly from Redline Rig. Nitro comes in two sizes: Nitro Splash and Nitro Barrel. Nitro Splashes are portable nitro canisters that a player can use on themself. Nitro Barrels are large canisters that players can run over with their cars or shoot at to explode and gain nitro effects. Nitro can be found beside the roads, in the wild, and usually beside service stations.

When used on players, Nitro increases movement speed, decreases stamina use and boosts reload speed. It also provides immunity to fall damage and explosive bashing power to break through builds when moving fast. In vehicles, nitro offers significantly increased driving speed, explosive ramming power, and an increase in fuel efficiency while providing additional buffs to the vehicle mods attached.

2) Hydrate your way to victory with Nuka Cola

Quench your thirst with a cold glass of Nuka Cola (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Nuka cola, one of the most popular drinks in the Fallout universe, has made its way to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map thanks to the collaboration with the expansive dystopian universe.

Nuka cola is your go-to drink that will immediately restore health and boost your shield over time. This drink can be found littered all across the map, especially in the new named locations like Redline Rig, Nitrodome, and Brutal Beachhead.

3) Heal your wounds with the friendly Slurp Cactus

Heal your damage with the slurp cactus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Look for the cactus with the blue fruits sticking out when battling your way through to victory or driving down perilous roads. The Slurp cactus introduced this season is a game changer when it comes to benefits.

This plant provides splash healing to you and your car. For the first time in Fortnite, a plant provides active healing to your damaged vehicles when you run over it, healing the player and the car simultaneously.

4) Take a refreshing and healing dip in the Oasis

The oasis heals you up and replenishes your shields! (Image via Epic Games / Fortnite)

The Oasis is a healing body of water that replenishes your health and your shield while you're submerged in the water. It reminds many players of the hot springs seen in previous Fortnite chapters.

Players can find the round bodies of water surrounded by palm trees and greenery in the Southern part of the map, especially around the new named locations like Nitrodome and Redline Rig. They are a quick and effortless way to restore your health and shield before you continue your march down the road to victory!

These unique buffs are part of the massive new updates brought in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, "Wrecked", where the Wasteland Warriors are out to create mayhem in this Fallout-inspired season. This season promises many new updates and future collaborations, including Marvel and Pirates of the Caribbean.

