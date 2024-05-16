Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 theme teased by Epic Games co-founder

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has officially been teased by Epic Games’ co-founder Mark Rein. This has been a long-standing tradition wherein he mentions the associated word with the upcoming season's theme a few days prior to it going live. This time around, the word and indicated theme is Nitro.

While on the surface level this makes no sense since Epic Games has not officially revealed anything, it does help paint a larger picture. Thanks to the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 that turned out to be real, "Nitro" could be referring to the speculated Mad Max collaboration.

As seen in the leaked artwork, with the map of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 seemingly having a massive desert biome, armored train, and upcoming "Hijacking" feature, "Nitro" fits the bill. By the looks of it, the upcoming season will have a lot to do with cars and vehicles in general, and that is likely just the tip of the proverbial sand dune.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could be a Max-Max style experience

It goes without saying that the upcoming season is the perfect setting for a Mad Max style experience. With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga debuting on the release day of Chapter 5 Season 3, things are lined up perfectly.

In fact, it seems a bit too convenient to be a mere coincidence. With the leaked artwork showing something similar to a Mad Max setting, Furiosa could be joining the Metaverse very soon.

Aside from this facet, the desert biome is going to be a major talking point. No one is sure how it will be created, but it seems that it has something to do with the Zeus Hourglass being shattered. The sands within will likely form the desert biome. Others believe that Pandora's Box will be charged with lightning and once more open to devastate the landscape.

There is even talk of the Armored Battle Bus from Chapter 3 making a comeback. While it would be weird driving this massive vehicle around the island, it would fit into the theme. With "Hijacking" being a new feature that is likely to get introduced, players would have a ball taking over vehicles on the go.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 release?

Based on the official information, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will be released on May 23, 2024. Much like the current season, it too, should last roughly three months. Based on the leaked roadmap there will be two updates during this time.

The first will be related to LEGO Fortnite and Klombos, while the second will be related to Fortnite Festival Season 3 and will reportedly feature Metallica.

Although it is far too soon to dwell on the possibility, by the looks of things and the live event that's currently ongoing in-game, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is going to generate a lot of hype. With the next phase of the storyline culminating in the arrival of Doctor Victor Von Doom in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, Marvel fans are looking forward to what Epic Games has in store.

