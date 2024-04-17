Fortnite Chess: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite's ability to bring special and unique experiences to life is only made better by the presence of Creative mode and the Unreal Editor. While creators continue to push boundaries to craft experiences that not only feel out of this world but could even stand on their own feet as separate games, there is something particularly fascinating about creators using the Unreal Editor to bring classic games into the Fortnite universe.

This is exactly what the Fortnite Chess map does. Built-in UEFN by Creator finest, the map brings one of the most mentally and intellectually challenging sports to the game's ecosystem while also managing a combative twist to it. This article will break down how you can find the Chess map and experience the iconic sport from your in-game character's perspective.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chess map

The lobby for the Chess map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since the Chess map has been gathering some attention from the player base due to its unique premise and gameplay, it should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative game modes on the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle and get into the action right away, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Fortnite Chess map: 0940-0659-6282. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Chess map and you can now ready up to join a match either by yourself or with a friend.

How to play

You can play out a full game of Chess on the map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Chess map, you will spawn on a massive Chess board with large Chess pieces and be assigned one of two colors: Black or White. To play Chess on the map, you have to first shoot a piece with a suppressed AR provided by the game and then shoot where you want the piece to move. By doing this, you and your opponent can play out an entire game of Chess within the UEFN experience.

That's not all, however, as the Chess map also recently introduced a combat mode, allowing you to turn your attention from the calculated Chess match to combating your opponent in gunfights, highlighting the PvP options that the game mode possesses.

