LEGO Fortnite Brick Mansion Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

With Tycoon maps becoming one of the most popular map categories in the Fortnite ecosystem, players are constantly looking for new ways to experience this classic formula. Thanks to the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, now available for LEGO Fortnite, creators are being encouraged to expand their Creative muscles and create truly unique experiences within the LEGO universe.

This is perfectly highlighted in the LEGO Fortnite Brick Mansion Tycoon map created by havocstudios, as it brings players into a world filled with LEGO bricks that is ripe with opportunities to build and upgrade their own mansion. This article will break down how they can find the LEGO Brick Mansion Tycoon map, and play the popular map category from a different perspective.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Brick Mansion Tycoon map

Players can earn XP for the Battle Pass by collecting coins (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

UEFN map code

Since the introduction of the Unreal Editor to the LEGO game mode has been quite a highlight for the game's ecosystem, the LEGO Brick Mansion Tycoon map should be relatively easy to spot on the Discover menu. However, to skip the hassle of browsing through Creative maps, head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the LEGO Brick Mansion Tycoon map: 3537-1412-2538. After you've entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Brick Mansion Tycoon map, and your character will transform into their LEGO Minfigure counterpart. You can now prepare to enter a match and get started on your LEGO mansion.

How to play

Players can build upon the foundation of the house that they can claim for free (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

After loading into a match on the LEGO Brick Mansion Tycoon map, you will spawn in front of what will become your mansion. While you can claim the foundation for free, you must earn gold to buy upgrades and even unlock LEGO weapons. The presence of the weapons adds a layer of PvP combat to the usual Tycoon experience, so keep an eye out for enemies lurking around.

Additionally, you can earn a substantial amount of XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to experience the LEGO-filled Tycoon map while also progressing through the tiers and unlocking rewards.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback