Fortnite Elemental Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

With the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, launching on April 12, 2024, growing closer with each passing day, players across the community are buzzing with excitement to see one of the most iconic animated series join Fortnite. However, it seems the hype isn't limited to the Battle Royale realm and extends to the Creative corners of the game with the Elemental Tycoon map.

The Elemental Tycoon map, created by Fortnite Creator notales, brings the Avatar The Last Airbender spirit to the classic Tycoon map formula for an experience like no other that allows them to harness all four elements: Earth, Fire, Water, and Air.

This article will break down how players can find the Elemental Tycoon map and prepare themselves for the upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration in a beautifully crafted UEFN experience.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Elemental Tycoon map

Expand Tweet

UEFN map code

Since the Elemental Tycoon map has been gaining much attention from players eagerly awaiting the Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, in addition to Tycoon maps fans in general, it should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu.

However, to skip the hassle of browsing through the sea of experiences, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you'll see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Elemental Tycoon map: 8684-2668-5271. Once you've entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Elemental Tycoon map; you can now start on your journey of the elements.

How to play

Expand Tweet

Once you load into a match on the Elemental Tycoon map, you will spawn on a platform with five separate doorways. These doorways lead to the schools of different elements, and you can now choose the element you want to master first. On your chosen element's platform, you can now indulge in the usual activities of a Tycoon map like setting up droppers and collecting cash.

As you progress through the game mode, you will unlock and master all the elements, allowing you to cast these elements while upgrading the different schools of elements. Like most UEFN experiences, the Elemental Tycoon map provides a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to enjoy the elemental powers while progressing through the tiers.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!