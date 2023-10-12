Fortnite: Collect ammo from eliminated players

Eliminating enemies is undoubtedly an essential part of Fortnite, as it helps you advance in the game and achieve Victory Royale. Executing this successfully depends on your skill level and might not be that easy, as some players often get eliminated as the round begins. The one to get eliminated doesn't necessarily have to be you if you play your cards right.

Players in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 are required to collect ammo from eliminated players. They have to do this as part of the "This Season" Challenge during Week 7, which will award them 24,000 XP.

Step-by-step guide on how to collect ammo from eliminated players in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge, you must do two things: Form a strategy to eliminate players and then skillfully collect the ammo they have dropped without taking damage from other players.

1) Find a location with a high density of players

Eliminating players to gain ammo in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

This step will almost automatically be achieved as you advance in the game. However, you can choose to deploy in a location with a high density of players to finish it as soon as possible.

That said, if you choose a sweaty location with a lot of players, such as Breakwater Bay or Anvil Square, and you're not skilled enough, you might end up dying early.

A good location to choose would be Steamy Springs, as it has a constant influx of enemies that you can keep eliminating to pick up their ammo. Keep in mind that it is important to strategize properly instead of diving headfirst into the task.

2) Strategize to eliminate players and pick up their ammo

Picking up ammo after eliminating a player in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

In Fortnite, it is extremely important to make the right moves before advancing ahead. One wrong move, and you might end up dying.

As you land in Steamy Springs, look for a good spot to take cover and scout approaching adversaries. As you find someone approaching, eliminate them. It depends on what your weapon of choice is; you can either snipe other players, use a shotgun up close, or use a good old rifle to do some decent damage.

If you choose to snipe players from a ranged distance, don't rush to pick up the ammo right away. Once you're done killing a considerable number of enemies, just find a vehicle nearby and pick up the dropped ammo.

All in all, it is pretty easy to finish this task even if you don't choose to focus on it solely. Remember to strategize and plan accordingly so that your efforts don't go to waste and you don't end up being the one getting looted.

