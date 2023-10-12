Fortnite: Collect a Business Turret in different matches

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 brought about a lot of changes with a bunch of skins, map updates, and various POIs. The Business Turret is one such weapon that automatically tracks and fires at foes, almost like a robot. It emerges from the suitcase and begin dealing damage as soon as players set it down in the area they want to protect.

However, it's important to remember that the weapon has a cooldown and will only be operational for a brief period of time. They should stay nearby to make the most of it, since it will start to self-destruct if they go too far away.

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players are required to collect a Business Turret in different matches. They have to do this as part of the "This Season" Challenge during Week 7, which will award them 35,000 XP.

Step-by-step guide on how to collect a Business Turret in different matches in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge, you must do two things: Go to the location where the Business Turret is available and collect it or use it to complete the challenge.

1) Finding the Business Turret

Finding the Business Turret in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Opening Heist Bags is the most effective way to obtain a Business Turret in Fortnite. These new containers, introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4, have a higher possibility of containing heist-related equipment, such as the item in discussion, and they appear randomly around the landscape.

Heist Bags may be discovered everywhere across the island, but if you need one right away, POIs like Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, or Eclisped Estates are your best chance. A Business Turret may be found in any building that has been investigated or a chest that has been opened. However, the likelihood is significantly smaller than it is for a Heist Bag.

2) Using the Business Turret

Using the Business Turret in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

While you don't necessarily have to use the turret to complete this task, simply collecting it will do the needful. You have to collect it three times across different matches to be able to finish this task. However, once you've equipped it, it's quite fun to use it. You can just use it and let it take out enemies while you go on to complete other challenges.

Use the "Attack" button to throw the turret onto the ground, after which it will automatically search for targets and start eliminating them. It is best to use it indoors, as it will make it harder for enemies to escape its range. It is also important to remember that you can't stray too far from your Business Turret as it will automatically self-destruct otherwise.

