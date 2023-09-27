Fortnite community divided over Ahsoka's Jedi status in Chapter 4

A Fortnite Ahsoka skin has now been formally added to the game, and it appears to have been taken directly from the live-action Star Wars Disney Plus series focused on Ahsoka. The description of the skin reads, "Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi."

While an average Fortnite player might not pay much heed to such a statement, fans who also happen to be fans of Star Wars have not taken this description lightly, as a debate has arisen in the community over whether or not Ahsoka Tano is a Jedi.

As Star Wars lore goes, Ahsoka leaves the Jedi order by the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, owing to which she never receives the knightship of Jedi but is still treated as a Jedi across Star Wars media.

Let's delve into the debate and see why this has gotten the Fortnite community all riled up.

The conflicting descriptions of Ahoska in Fortnite

While the description of Ahsoka's skin simply calls her a Jedi, the Fulcrum Ascending loading screen reads, "She's no Jedi." While the inclusion of either of these statements wouldn't have been an issue, the fact that the game has two opposing descriptions for the same character doesn't seem right.

The Star Wars fanbase is extremely dedicated to anything Star Wars and doesn't take such mistakes lightly.

While this was happening, some Reddit users started a conversation about Epic Games collaborating with Neon Genesis Evangelion, the idea of which was both interesting and hilarious. This started a whole slew of anime recommendations, with various users talking about Akira and even Berserk.

With the slew of anime collaborations Fortnite is partaking in, it wouldn't be farfetched to keep Neon Genesis Evangelion as a future collaboration on the cards. u/ Finbar_Bileous hilariously added, "I know what I want Shinji’s emote to be," probably talking about the iconic meme of Shinji sitting in a car and crying.

Is Ahsoka a Jedi: What does the community say?

Various users weighed in on this contentious topic with their opinions and ideas about why Ahsoka might or might not be a Jedi. In the Star Wars universe, Jedis wield blue lightsabers, while Sith wield red lightsabers.

One user raised a really good point relating to this, stating that Ahsoka wields two white colorless lightsabers, which might suggest that she is neither a Jedi nor a Sith but a neutral force (quite literally).

However, this theory was discounted by u/TheHazDee, who stated that General Grievous wields a blue lightsaber, which doesn't really make him a Jedi. u/mf-aero added to the conversation explaining why Grievous wields blue and green lightsabers, as these are the lightsabers of the Jedis he slayed, as he considers them responsible for destroying his home planet.

r/ LazyJones drew an interesting analogy comparing Jedi and rebel Jedi to a theist and an atheist. The user was making sense until they used the word "anti-hero," which is definitely something Ahoska is not.

Perhaps u/N0t_the_pizza_guy proved their point best by stating that Ahsoka left the Jedi Order in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which means that she isn't a Jedi anymore.

The Jedi Order ceased to exist after Order 66 was initiated, making this theory questionable as well. Perhaps we'll never find a clear answer as to which description of the character is right. However, Epic should take notes from this and keep descriptions for the Fortnite characters cohesive and consistent across different cosmetic items.

