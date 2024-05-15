Fortnite concept artist creates new game mode selection menu, community wants it implemented

Fortnite has a lot of elements that contribute to making it work, enabling players to navigate game modes and cosmetics with ease. One of the most important aspects of the game is the game mode selection screen which has gone through many changes through the years, with the introduction of the Discover menu to the main Battle Royale lobby showcasing all the different maps and modes in Fortnite's vast ecosystem.

However, to many players, the current game mode selection menu is a bit too complicated and busy, taking away from the simple process of selecting and queueing up for a match in any mode. In a bid to improve this, Fortnite concept artist u/FatalityYeti shared a design for a game mode selection menu, featuring all the primary game modes from Epic Games at the forefront.

Comments from the community (Reddit/FatalityYeti)

The Reddit post attracted a lot of attention from the community, with players coming forward to express their appreciation for the redesign while also critiquing the current game mode selection menu. Redditor u/smthnwssn complimented the artist's work while also highlighting how the current game mode selection makes it difficult to find Fortnite's core game modes.

u/Cold_Debate4444 doubled down on this point, expressing how annoying and frustrating it can be to look for Fortnite Festival in the current game mode selection UI. Additionally, u/Rdt_FGS stated how the current Discovery menu could be massively improved if Epic Games simply moved the 'By Epic' section to the top of the in-game UI.

Comments from the community (Reddit/FatalityYeti)

Redditor u/A-non-e-mail hilariously pointed out how the concept showcased bears a lot of similarities to how their current favorites page looks while u/Greenfirebug expressed how Epic Games should use the concept UI instead of the current menu, drawing comparisons to Roblox's UI.

Expressing their discontent with Epic Games' recent trend of UI decisions, Redditor u/Docsthepirate commented:

"Epic is deliberately making the UI bad and they know it."

Is Epic Games planning any changes for the Fortnite UI?

Expand Tweet

It is no secret that the recent changes to the in-game UI have been contentious, especially since Epic Games removed rarities from the Locker and Item Shop with the v29.20 update. This has ignited a collective call from the community, with players hoping to see the changes reverted or a better system to be put in place.

While Epic Games has previously stated that it's working to fix the Locker UI for players, nothing has come of it yet. Since the game mode selection UI issues are yet to be acknowledged, it remains unclear if Epic Games plans on making any changes.

However, note that the game is constantly evolving and growing, so Epic Games might implement a redesign for the UI somewhere down the line, maybe at the launch of Chapter 6.

