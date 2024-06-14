Fortnite concept artist creates perfect Chainsaw Man cosmetics, community wants it in-game

Over the years, Fortnite has racked up a more than impressive collection of collaborations and crossovers, with Epic Games constantly bringing iconic figures from pop culture to the Battle Royale island and allowing players to embody their favorite characters and personalities while battling to be the last one standing. Among these collaborations, anime collaborations have become one of the staples in the game.

In the spirit of the game's reputation for anime crossovers like My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball, Redditor u/AustinTheBear recently shared a concept for a potential collaboration with Chainsaw Man, the critically acclaimed shonen anime. The concept brings beloved characters from the show to the game's universe, with the artist giving each character their own set of cosmetics.

Comments from the community (Reddit/AustinTheBear)

The Reddit post featuring the Chainsaw Man concept attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with players coming forward to express their appreciation for the attention to detail. Redditor u/toweleater791 pointed out how the images for the concept looked capable of being featured in the game.

Meanwhile, u/yellow_slash_red highlighted how they would love to see the Chainsaw Man universe come to the game, conveying how they would main the Power outfit if it were to be incorporated. u/ICOOLDIAMONDonReddit joked about how the collaboration would finally allow a showdown between Satoru Gojo and Makima.

Expressing their excitement at the prospect of seeing a Himeno outfit in the game, Redditor u/Rawr_Mom commented:

"I'd buy a Himeno skin in a heartbeat. That would be sick."

Could a Chainsaw Man collaboration come to Fortnite anytime soon?

Chainsaw Man is one of the most talked about anime right now. (Image via Crunchyroll)

Considering the concept and the community's reactions, it is clear there is a demand for a crossover with the Chainsaw Man universe. The question is whether Epic Games will go through with it. Since the developers have constantly showcased their affinity for crossovers with anime franchises, as evidenced by the game's long list of anime skins, it would not be far-fetched to expect a collaboration down the line.

However, it is important to remember that there has been no official communication regarding such a collaboration. It could be a long time before Denji and the gang find their way to the Battle Royale island.

