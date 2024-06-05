5 best Fortnite anime skins you can use in-game

Over the years, there has been an impressive number of Fortnite anime skins added to the game. Epic Games has brought beloved characters from anime culture to the Battle Royale Island, allowing players to embody their favorite icons in their pursuit of a Victory Royale.

What makes the anime collaborations Fortnite has had over the years special, apart from the sheer numbers, is the attention to detail when it comes to each character and universe.

Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a list of five of the best Fortnite anime skins that you can own and embody when heading out into battle.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Fortnite anime skins you can use in-game?

1) Saturo Gojo

Gojo Saturo (Image via Epic Games)

Satoru Gojo, the strongest modern-day Jujutsu sorcerer from Jujutsu Kaisen, is one of the most popular anime characters of all time. His reputation follows him to the Battle Royale island, as he is one of the best Fortnite anime skins you can equip.

The character was first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 3 as part of the game’s ambitious collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen. He has since become a beloved part of the title’s vast library of skins, frequently making its rounds in the Fortnite Item Shop.

2) Eren Jaeger

Eren Jaeger (Image via Epic Games)

Eren Jaeger, one of the most complex characters from the anime world in recent years, was brought to the Island as part of the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass. He has since become one of the most beloved Fortnite anime skins among players.

What made the character’s introduction in the game that much more special was the addition of ODM Gear to the loot pool, allowing players to zip around the Chapter 4 landscape.

While the character cannot be acquired in the game anymore, the players who have it put it to good use, embodying the Attack on Titan protagonist as they venture out to the Island in pursuit of a Victory Royale.

3) Vegeta

Vegeta (Image via Epic Games)

Prince of the fallen Saiyan race and one of the most well-known anime characters of all time, Vegeta was added to the long list Fortnite anime skins in Chapter 3 Season 3. The character’s popularity has translated well on the Battle Royale island.

Vegeta comes with an in-built emote that allows him to embrace his full power and transform his in-game look to Super Saiyan. Ever since his release, the character has made multiple appearances in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can get their hands on the skin the next time it is added to the shop.

4) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Epic Games)

My Hero Academia protagonist Izuku Midoriya is one of the most beloved Fortnite anime skins out there. His simple but unique design, as well as his adorable nature, has made him not only a pop culture icon but also a beloved character in the game’s vast roster.

Izuku Midoriya was introduced to the game in Chapter 4 Season 1, alongside his powerful Deku Smash ability. Since his release, he has been a frequent addition to the Fortnite Item Shop, with the character recently returning for the third wave of My Hero Academia Villain skins. This means players don’t have to worry too much about missing out on adding the character to their cosmetic library.

5) Son Goku

Son Goku (Image via Epic Games)

This list of Fortnite anime skins would not be complete without arguably the most popular anime character of all time, Son Goku.

The most powerful character in the Dragon Ball universe, Son Goku was introduced to the game alongside Vegeta in Chapter 3 Season 3. Son Goku not only comes with various styles but also a built-in emote that allows players to transform him into his Super Saiyan form.

Much like Vegeta, Son Goku has seen frequent appearances in the Fortnite Item Shop ever since his introduction. This means players can easily acquire this legendary Saiyan warrior and embody his iconic look when battling it out on the Island.

