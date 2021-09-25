Fortnite Coral Castle Toot Conch that most players never knew about

Epic Games often adds new content to Fortnite for players to explore. While data miners often reveal major additions to the game, the minor ones often go unnoticed.

The developers also remain silent regarding these minor additions and leave it for players to discover. Loopers often drop onto the island not only to enjoy the game and have a shot at victory, but also to explore the island with the intention of discovering new items.

The island of Fortnite once had Toot Conches, however, not many are aware of it. This article will reveal the details regarding the location of the item that evaded the eyes of gamers.

Unexplored Fortnite POI reveals Toot Conch location

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 saw the waterlevel recede to expose the Coral Castle POI, which has been an integral part of the game ever since.

The addition of the new POI drew numerous players to the location and it was quite popular for intense action early in the match. Even though Coral Castle saw a lot of visitors, a simple yet fascinating aspect went largely unnoticed.

Just below the water barriers, there was a small temple-like structure. It was in this structure that gamers could previously find the Toot Conches in Fortnite.

Interacting with the Toot Conches in Fortnite would cause them to emit a sound. In fact, each one of them had a distinct sound which made it even more interesting. Interacting with the Toot Conch in a rhythmic pattern would play a synchronous tune that was quite an amazing experience.

Luwani @Luwwani

It was for Coral Castle!

#Fortnite I now figured out what the toot conch thing was.It was for Coral Castle! I now figured out what the toot conch thing was.

It was for Coral Castle!

#Fortnite https://t.co/HbtWKVfuo5

Also Read

With the destruction of the Coral Castle, the Toot Conches have been destroyed as well, and it is difficult to determine whether they will be added to Fortnite in the future.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released and gamers saw the return of the Cube. The new season has brought forth several changes and gamers are advised to explore the map patiently, lest they overlook some interesting item that has been secretly added by the developers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish