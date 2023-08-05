Fortnite cosplayer brings Highwire to life in spot-on makeover

The Fortnite community is home to several cosplays. Given the number of characters present in the Metaverse, there's a never-ending list of options for players to choose from. Over the years, cosplays of characters such as Midas, Syd, The Foundation, and others, have been done with much pride and effort. Some of these have been lauded by the community and held in high regard.

While these were amazing in their own right, there are always newer ones that are being done. The latest cosplay that's taking the community by storm is of the character Highwire by a cosplayer known as lexiluplays on Reddit and Twitter. Suffice it to say, she got the character perfectly down to every minute detail.

Cosplayer's version of Highwire from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is absolutely stunning

Lexiluplays has recreated her own version of the explosive character known as Highwire. Although she has numerous styles to choose from in-game, the cosplayer picked her base style, which is the one that the NPC was based on as well. Starting with the white hair to stickers/patches that adorn the clothing - everything looks as accurate as possible. The hood even features bunny ears.

Given that Highwire has a sort of cyberpunk theme to her aesthetics, lexiluplays has been able to capture it spectacularly. Even the tiniest of details, like the blue lipstick, have not been left out (apart from the smudge, that is). In fact, this tiny detail was the first thing that players noticed when Highwire was introduced to the game. Here's what fans have to say about the cosplay:

As seen from the comments, the Fortnite community is highly impressed with the cosplay, and lexiluplays has pulled off the look brilliantly. That said, they look forward to seeing what she has planned next and are eagerly waiting for another Fortnite character to be brought to life.

Why is Highwire still so popular in Fortnite?

Although Thunder, leader of the Peace Syndicate, got more screen time and voice lines in-game compared to Highwire, she's still a popular character due to her style. Unbeknownst to most players, she is the de facto leader of The Unseen in the Metaverse. While Renzo The Destroyer may be pulling the heavy muscle, she runs the show. As such, seeing her brought to life by a cosplayer is amazing.

Having said that, it's unclear what became of her after Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 started. With the storyline shifting focus towards Innovator Slone and the Jungle Biome, Highwire and The Unseen are out of the picture as of now. In fact, many NPCs that were pivotal to the storyline have gone missing or have been completely erased from memory.

Nevertheless, since NPCs rotate every now and then, Highwire will undoubtedly be back in the game sometime in the future. As for the storyline that involved Peace Syndicate and Unseen, there's no telling in which direction that will be taken as of now. Hopefully, when they are back in the picture, their story arc develops in a way that is both meaningful and long-lasting.

