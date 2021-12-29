Fortnite 'crafting' feature's imminent return teased in Chapter 3 milestone

The excitement surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is unparalleled. The developers have worked diligently, and so far, it has been a wonderful season.

The community was immensely satisfied regarding the new content, map, quests and cosmetics. Epic has released several quests with abundant XP so that gamers can rank up easily in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Even though almost every mission is available in the game, the Milestone Quest involving crafting is absent. This raises the query on when we can expect this feature to return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Crafting return hinted in milestones

Loopers were a bit shocked due to the unavailability of Crafting items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Initially, the Fortnite Milestone tab displayed a task that asked players to 'Craft items' and would grant up to 8,000 XP for the same. However, the absence of the same feature required to complete the task had everyone puzzled about how to proceed with it.

This has led many to believe that Milestone itself was added ahead of time and is likely an indication that the crafting feature in Fortnite might return later during Chapter 3 Season 1.

As of now, there are no official statements from Epic Games regarding the release of the crafting items for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. However, gamers can expect the developers to release the items in the upcoming updates.

It must be noted that the craft item Milestone quest is not the only one absent. Several other weekly challenges that leaked ahead of time, including Butter Cake, are yet to be featured.

It seems that Epic will release these items in the upcoming updates for Chapter 3 Season 1. The reason behind the delay in releasing the challenges and their items is unknown. However, it could be that the developers have purposely refrained from adding them to the game to prevent gamers from ranking up fast and enjoy the game steadily.

What about the Milestone Quests and XP?

#Fortnite #BattleRoyale Here's a full list of the existing Milestones in Battle Royale. Your progress carries over from each step, meaning you'd only have to catch a total of 400 fish, not 20+40+60+80... This doesn't include the "Milestone Bonus Goals" either. Here's a full list of the existing Milestones in Battle Royale. Your progress carries over from each step, meaning you'd only have to catch a total of 400 fish, not 20+40+60+80... This doesn't include the "Milestone Bonus Goals" either.#Fortnite #BattleRoyale https://t.co/CCMpr5fhWQ

Crafting items, including bones and mechanical parts, were beneficial to upgrade weapons from their base variant to their higher rarities. Their unavailability in Chapter 3 Season 1 means that loopers haven't been able to use the higher variants of these weapons unless they find a vending machine.

However, gamers are more eager to know about the future of Milestone Quests. Since Epic has already revealed that crafting items will count as a quest, it is highly unlikely that it'll be taken off by the developers.

The Craft Items Milestone Quest has 20 stages. Completing each step rewards gamers with around 8,000 XP. Therefore, gamers have the opportunity to earn 160,000 XP easily.

