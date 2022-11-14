Fortnite Creative 2.0 confirmed to release in late January 2023

The elusive Fortnite Creative 2.0 finally has an official release date of sorts. According to the latest information, it's set to be released in late January 2023. While the exact date is still unknown, the last week of January 2023 is a potential deadline.

While there have been several rumored deadlines in the past, this one was provided by Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games. Given that his word on the matter at hand is the final say, this is a major announcement.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 will be rolled out in late January 2023

The official release date for Fortnite Creative 2.0 came to light during a conversation between veteran leaker HYPEX and Tim Sweeney. After the official reveal of the Chapter 3 Season 4 live event during the FNCS, HYPEX took to Twitter to seek some clarification on the status of the UEFN:

"Is UEFN still expected for later this year @TimSweeneyEpic. Probably not gonna get an answer, which is understandable. Still worth a shot."

To his obvious delight (and many others on the thread), Tim Sweeney not only replied, but also provided an update about the status of the development process. Here's what he had to say:

"Sorry folks, the team is working super hard, but the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has been delayed until late January 2023."

While it's disappointing to hear about the delay, given how complex the software is, ensuring a smooth launch will be of the utmost importance. Fortnite Creative 2.0 was scheduled to be pushed alongside Chapter 4, but by the looks of it, things may have gotten delayed. Here are a few reactions from fans:

MeatballJones. @MBJDRAWS @TimSweeneyEpic @HYPEX Glad you’re more transparent than the devs working on the game, granted you’re like the head of Epic so you can kinda do whatever you want. @TimSweeneyEpic @HYPEX Glad you’re more transparent than the devs working on the game, granted you’re like the head of Epic so you can kinda do whatever you want.

APØLLO @MTG_Apollo @TimSweeneyEpic @HYPEX That’s okay! We can definitely wait for this, take your time @TimSweeneyEpic @HYPEX That’s okay! We can definitely wait for this, take your time

With that said, players won't have to wait very long to try out Fortnite Creative 2.0. Given that the original launch date was scheduled for the first week of December, shifting the deadline to the last week of January is a minor inconvenience at best.

How impactful will Fortnite Creative 2.0 be?

For the average player, the game's Creative mode is limited to maps and custom experiences. As such, nothing will change for most players even after the new update goes live. However, for Fortnite creators, UEFN will be a major step forward.

As seen in the leaks online, this new software will allow creators to have a larger-than-life experience within the game. Unlike the old outdated software, this one will have all the bells and whistles that creators require.

HYPEX @HYPEX (Thanks to



- Memory is still capped at 100mb

- You can see/access the devices in the editor

- Custom props

- Huge gallery of props from Epic

- Terrain/Landscape & Water Spline editor

- & More HUGE UEFN / CREATIVE 2.0 LEAK(Thanks to @Thip_dzn for DMing me how to find these images)- Memory is still capped at 100mb- You can see/access the devices in the editor- Custom props- Huge gallery of props from Epic- Terrain/Landscape & Water Spline editor- & More HUGE UEFN / CREATIVE 2.0 LEAK 🔥 (Thanks to @Thip_dzn for DMing me how to find these images)- Memory is still capped at 100mb- You can see/access the devices in the editor- Custom props- Huge gallery of props from Epic- Terrain/Landscape & Water Spline editor- & More ‼️ https://t.co/yXa2XTBrLd

Given that 50% of all playtime comes from the Creative mode, Fortnite Creative 2.0 is bound to go even further. As stated by the developers, the long-term goal is to make the Creative mode more accessible and enjoyable.

With UEFN bringing in more advanced tools, many new creators will undoubtedly jump on the bandwagon. Furthermore, with Epic Games planning to monetize the mode, there's a lot of financial scope for future creators.

With all that said, once the tools go live, the possibilities will be endless. Powered by the revolutionary Unreal Engine 5, creators will have a lot to keep themselves busy with during the first few months of Fortnite Chapter 4.

