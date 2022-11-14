Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Live event 'Fracture' confirmed, here's what to expect

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event called "Fracture" was officially announced during the FNCS finals. Generally, Epic Games does not disclose such information this early on, but this time around, it's something extremely special. According to the official Twitter post, this live event is the final event for Chapter 3 itself.

Once the event ends and downtime begins, players will be headed into the next major phase of the game's storyline. As is the case with every new chapter, a new island awaits. That said, here's what players can expect to see during the grand finale of Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event: Expectations and speculations

For the time being, only two things are officially confirmed: The time and date at which the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event takes place, which is December 3, 2022 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. Other than this, nothing else is known. It's no wonder that Epic Games made the announcement this early. Nevertheless, a few things can be speculated upon.

For starters, the live event will occur exactly one year from when Donald Mustard revealed Midas' fate shortly before Chapter 3 could begin. Considering this is the end of Chapter 3, it's rather likely that Midas will be showcased in the live event.

To further solidify this claim, the Silver and Gold Spray found in the game's files depicts Midas' hand being chromed. With the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event revolving around Chrome and Reality Zero, it's hard to see this as a mere coincidence.

That said, it's not unusual for Epic Games to generate hype by hinting at things to come months in advance. Since this has been the norm in-game for years, it's hard to ignore this connection. According to popular theorist FNChiefAko, it's believed that Midas will be recruited to help defeat Chrome and The Herald. Here's what he had to say:

"In the event, we'll find and recruit Midas to help defeat Chrome and Herald with his golden touch. After chroming the Reality Tree, The Herald will summon The Nothing from it, and the fight against The Last Reality begins. What happens next is to be determined."

Given that the character can indeed turn anything he touches into gold, this theory has a lot of weight behind it. The only question is who will have to find Midas. With The Paradigm still in Reality 6-5-9, who else could find the golden mischief maker?

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



important to mention Donald was teasing him last year while working on the current story (also teasing the nothing) and he teased him again recently @makimaa17 I only include Midas because from thee beginning of the Season people had the idea he could stop the chrome with his golden touchimportant to mention Donald was teasing him last year while working on the current story (also teasing the nothing) and he teased him again recently @makimaa17 I only include Midas because from thee beginning of the Season people had the idea he could stop the chrome with his golden touchimportant to mention Donald was teasing him last year while working on the current story (also teasing the nothing) and he teased him again recently

Keeping the character aside, players can also expect the island to 'fracture.' Considering that it will be taken over by Chrome, much like the corruption from Chapter 2 Season 8, there will be nothing left to salvage (even if Midas returns to fight).

This goes in line with the fact that a new map was discovered in the files at the start of Chapter 3 Season 4. Even if that bit of information was never uncovered, it's a tradition to have a new map at the start of every Chapter.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames Epic *might* be working on a new map for Chapter 3 Season 5.



Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included these



Originally it was just "Test Map", now "Test Map" has been changed to Artemis, and a new map (??) is the main?? Epic *might* be working on a new map for Chapter 3 Season 5.Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included theseOriginally it was just "Test Map", now "Test Map" has been changed to Artemis, and a new map (??) is the main?? https://t.co/3c4x50U9uT

Depending on how things go during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event, it's anyone's guess as to what the new map will look like. In all probability, given the name of the live event, the new map may feature fractured portions from the older maps. Once again, this is all just speculation.

With all that said, players won't have to wait long to experience the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event. With roughly 20 days to go, time will fly past in no time. Speaking of which, players should use this time to reach level 200 to obtain all the Battle Pass rewards and say their goodbyes to Chapter 3.

