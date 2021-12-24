Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard's cameo clip in 'The Matrix Resurrections' leaked

Fortnite has constantly been at the frontier of collaborations, bringing influential people to the island. The Matrix Resurrections is the latest and fourth movie in the long-running series, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity.

As with every influential movie release, the developers have made the Fortnite x Matrix crossover a reality in Chapter 3 Season 1. Users can get items like the Sentinel Glider as a present during Fortnite's WinterFest event, while other items like Trinity's Kick emote can be purchased using V-Bucks.

But that's not all. As a bonus, Fortnite boss Donald Mustard has a small cameo in The Matrix Resurrections. A newly found clip from the movie reveals the Creative Director sharing the screen with Neo.

Fortnite boss Donald Mustard has a brief part in new Matrix flick

Fortnite has always managed to pull in real-life personalities, brands, and characters to the island, but it's rare to see someone from the island jumping into the real world. However, fans have spotted Donald Mustard in the latest Matrix film thanks to some keen eyes.

A recent tweet by prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX shows the brief interaction between Donald Mustard and Keanu Reeves (Neo). Readers can check out the tweet below.

Donald Mustard has a cameo in #TheMatrixResurrections , thanks to @mrmedina for letting me know! Donald Mustard has a cameo in #TheMatrixResurrections, thanks to @mrmedina for letting me know!https://t.co/5CJn54GGEV

As seen from the short video, Donald Mustard can be seen talking to Neo about some kind of issue with the recent software update. This little cameo is an incredible Easter egg for movie lovers and Easter egg hunters.

Mustard's cameo in The Matrix Resurrections can likely be attributed to his friendship with Lana Wachowski. But this can't be the sole reason. Over the years, Mustard has created some great connections with different people via his studio and Fortnite.

This is not the first time Donald Mustard has shown off his acting skills. The Fortnite boss has appeared in Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX).

Fans can now watch the fourth installment of the Matrix series either in cinema theaters or stream it on HBO Max.

