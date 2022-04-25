How to use the Prop Manipulator device in Fortnite Creative

Epic Games has provided players with many ways to enjoy Fortnite across non-combat and combat arenas that players can interact with daily. This allows loopers to build and give life to their creative ideas when they aren't dropping into the Battle Royale mode.

Fortnite Creative has provided a platform for players to create inter-dimensional portals into different types of islands that they've customized. While some maps can engage in combat, others may have different concepts.

Some of these maps are verified by Fortnite for players to play and gain XP from them. Recently, a new addition was made to Creative mode, which is revolutionary for creative map builders.

New Prop Manipulator device added to Fortnite Creative for map builders

The new Prop Manipulator device can now be found in Chapter 3 of the game. This device helps manipulate different elements and props for builders to use according to their will. It is a complicated device to use due to its properties.

It comes in two different modes called single and zone modes that differ with prop usage. The prop manipulation also does not erase the element directly if changed.

These can be executed with triggers. There is a disclaimer where prop devices cannot manipulate other devices used in creative.

Jonboiii @Jonboiiis The new Prop Manipulator in Fortnite adds so many new possibilities, I just came up with this idea in a couple minutes The new Prop Manipulator in Fortnite adds so many new possibilities, I just came up with this idea in a couple minutes https://t.co/UJf5k6lLJy

The device is a diverse mechanism that provides various channels connecting to different trigger points that give the desired output through the prop.

It allows creators to customize prop visibility, collision, and more via device settings. This also includes options that provide a wide range of 3D variations (height, breadth, width).

What purposes could it be used for in maps?

It is now widely used in the map builder community for various purposes. Some basic examples include converting specific destructible characters to indestructible or longer durability due to the addition of health towards it.

Channel options on the device are also available in 3 sectors. Creators can also create or manipulate which props can or cannot give mats to players.

One of the basics also involves making props or elements disappear or appear in front of playing loopers. Another exciting option allows props to regenerate health if damaged, which gives room to create amazing fights or levels for map builders to present.

All these basics could be combined into various new outlooks and designs to publish that would allow the player base to experience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar