Fortnite creator mocks Apple once again after xCloud success

The creator/CEO of Fortnite and Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, is known for his witty Tweets and comebacks at several brands as he's an active pro of free speech.

With its history of lawsuits with Apple charging 30% extra to developers for their in-store purchases and taking direct jabs at them, Sweeney still seems to have a tough spot for them somewhere.

With Epic's recent initiative with Xbox, cloud gaming is accessible to Xbox players anywhere on any device that supports the Microsoft App. The news pleased fans of the platform as they can now play Fortnite on any device they have access to without worrying about in-store terms, conditions, or purchases.

However, this gave Sweeney another opportunity to take a dig at the tech giants at Apple.

Epic Games CEO takes a dig at Apple after Fortnite's Xbox Cloud success

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic So has anybody played Fortnite on a ridiculous device now that it’s streaming from Xbox Cloud? Smart toaster? Amiga? So has anybody played Fortnite on a ridiculous device now that it’s streaming from Xbox Cloud? Smart toaster? Amiga?

In a recent tweet made by Sweeney, he asked the player community of Fortnite about the kind of "ridiculous devices" they have played the game on using Xbox Cloud. He also listed devices like Smart Toaster and Amiga to show how accessible the game is to users presently from the cloud service.

The player community is also not behind the creator of the game himself. They further go on to reply with hilarious memes and pictures of devices like an Ultrasound Machine where the game can be easily accessed or played at.

The accessibility of the game has grown to the point where users are playing it on a Tesla car's stereo monitor, hooking it up with a PlayStation 4 controller via a USB. The players who achieved this feat claim that it works like any other console.

However, some Apple players were also found playing the game using the Xbox Cloud service on their iPhones despite Apple's ban on Epic following their win in the controversial lawsuit.

CBonXseriesX @khibass @TimSweeneyEpic Playing From my iPhone. Excuse my language my first time playing fortnite in a long time. A lot has change since then. @TimSweeneyEpic Playing From my iPhone. Excuse my language my first time playing fortnite in a long time. A lot has change since then. https://t.co/CsF1Ie1lzF

Whatever the case might be, mobile players on iOS happily rejoice that finally, after a wait of two long years, they can jump back into the game and experience new mechanics, a new island, and play as new characters they have been waiting for.

As the Xbox Cloud service continues to add more and more players to the Fortnite community, developers are constantly trying to raise the bar on the game's accessibility and server stability issues. With this evolution in the game's future, it's safe to say that it's slowly stepping into making itself into a metaverse.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar