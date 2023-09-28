Fortnite: Deal damage to enemy players from at least 1 story above them 

Holding the high-ground in Fortnite is always a good idea. Be it mobility or combat, those who hold the high-ground will be able to enjoy a lot of benefits. These include things such as a bird's eye view of the environment, capability to re-deploy the Glider when possible, and even take shots at opponents that are down below. If done correctly, headshots can be landed very easily.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to deal damage to opponents. However, for the challenge to count, the damage has to be dealt from at least a story above them. Since this task is combat oriented, the total payout in experience points stands at 24,000.

How to deal damage to enemy players from at least 1 story above them in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Land at Mega City, secure the high-ground, and lastly inflict damage to opponents down below to receive 24,000 experience points.

1) Land at Mega City

Try to be the first to land at Mega City to make the looting process easier (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to land at the Named Location known as Mega City. While landing atop a building will give you easy access to high-ground, landing at street level is more beneficial. You will be able to find more chests with ease which will be necessary to find a long-range or mid-range weapon.

While a DMR would be the best choice, an AR will suffice as well. Be sure to stock up on as much medium ammo as possible. This will ensure that you will not have to look for it later on or in the middle of an engagement.

2) Get to high-ground and find a good firing position

Mark high-ground using the in-game "Mark" feature to make it easier to find (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready, use an Ascender or Grind Rail to get atop one of the many high rise buildings in Mega City. Look for a good vantage point that overlooks clear ground below. This will give you an unrestricted view of the area.

Aside from a good vantage point, look for an escape route as well. Should the enemy decide to take the fight to you or attempt to flank your position, you will be able to rotate with ease.

3) Use long-range weapon to inflict damage on opponents

If you decide to us an AR, try to get a headshot on the first round (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

When any enemy is spotted, do not open fire immediately. Try to catch them off guard and aim for a headshot to give the maximum amount of damage. Since the challenge only requires you to inflict damage, there's no need to pursue the enemy to eliminate them. Once enough damage has been dealt, experience points will be granted to you.

