Fortnite: Use a Zipline, Grind Rail, and Grind Vine

Ziplines, Grind Rails, and Grind Vines are the best way to traverse the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. They allow players to cover big distances, both vertically and horizontally. There are even Reality Augments associated with them and they can provide powerful buffs in-game. Although they are not the only means of mobility, they are commonly found all over the island.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to use a Zipline, Grind Rail, and Grind Vine. This is a trivial task and will not be challenging in the least. That said, there's no need to actively go about trying to complete the task. It will happen organically, but for those wanting to finish it in the span of a single match, that can be done too.

Use a Zipline, Grind Rail, and Grind Vine in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Use a Zipline, Grind Rail, and finally, a Grind Vine to receive 15,000 experience points.

1) Use a Grind Rail

Grind Rails allow for fast mobility in Mega City (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Start off the challenge by landing at the Named Location known as Mega City. It was added to the island in Chapter 4 Season 2 and contains numerous high rise buildings. If you plan on landing atop one of the many buildings in the area, you will be able to use a Grind Rail almost immediately. Just be sure to gather some basic loot before getting on the Grind Rail.

If you choose to land on the edge of Mega City, search chests on the street level to collect loot and then use a Grind Rail that can be found at ground-level. After using the Grind Rail, rotate northwest towards the Jungle Biome.

2) Use a Zipline

Use Ziplines to cover vast distances horizontally (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

At the edge of the Jungle Biome at a Landmark called Southern Ruins, you will find a Zipline. You can access it from the edge of the Jungle Biome or from another Landmark called Hitches And Ditches. Both are accessible locations and it should be easy to reach either with ease.

3) Use a Grind Vine

Sprint on a Grind Vine to move faster (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After using a Zipline, the last thing you will need to do is find a Grind Vine. Given that they stretch across the entirety of the Jungle Biome, it should be easy to find. They can be accessed from ledges or by using an Ascender and reaching the top of a tree connected to it. Once on a Grind Vine, the challenge will be completed and experience points will be awarded.

