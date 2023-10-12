Fortnite: Deal damage to enemy players within 10 seconds of using a door

Fortnite revolves around players' abilities to utilize its structures and devise cohesive tactics. A huge part of these components is the doors that can be edited and utilized to gain a competitive advantage. That said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 7 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you must damage opponents within 10 seconds of using a door.

Since this challenge is primarily combat-oriented, the payout in experience points sits at 35,000.

Deal damage to enemy players within 10 seconds of using a door in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Completing the challenge is quite straightforward.

1) Where to find doors

Land in a location of your choice and watch out for open doors (Image via Epic Games)

Doors are present at almost all locations on the Fortnite island and can be found in most buildings and houses. However, you should keep an eye out for open doors in your chosen POI. Open doors in houses and buildings can indicate the presence of enemy players.

2) Where to find enemy players

Keep a watchful eye on opponents to decide your target (Image via Epic Games)

Enemy players usually spread out all across the Fortnite map during a match and can be found roaming the map quite easily. Players can increase their chances of running into more enemies by landing in popular locations such as Mega City, Sanguine Suites, and Eclipsed Estate.

3) Best ways to damage enemy players

Keep a strong arsenal at the ready to complete the challenge with no problems (Image via Epic Games)

The best way to complete this challenge in Chapter 4 Season 4 is by utilising stealth. If you hear footsteps near a door, crouch and move quietly to catch your opponents by surprise. You must also stay aware of your 10-second timer when trying this challenge, as failing to damage enemies within the time limit will lead to restarting the process.

In a challenge like this, you need to think fast and have quick reflexes. Besides great aim, ensure you have a close-range weapon, like a shotgun or SMG, fully loaded and appropriate Reality Augments for swift and effective combat. If you are playing with a duo or squad, the challenge can be simplified further, with communication being key.

