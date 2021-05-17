Fortnite developers are now cracking down on toxic players in the community, one at a time

It seems like Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrod is in the endgame. He recently lost his Creator code after posting some really controversial tweets.

A creator code is a medium through which Fortnite pros make money off of every purchase their fans make using their code.

lost my code not really sure why, haven't done viewer wagers since I got my first warning — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 13, 2021

The pay-outs could quite literally be in the millions that Fortnite star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins claims to have made at one point. During a game with NRG Ronaldo, Ninja explained that he, during his peak, made close to $5 million from Fortnite Support-A-Creator code, which to say the least, left Ronaldo startled when he heard the revelation.

However, Clix wasn’t as fortunate. The young Fortnite pro reported that he lost his creator code, followed by Epic removing all creative maps that feature the name “Clix” in them, and from the looks of it, Epic Games may not be done yet.

Why did Epic Games distance themselves from Fortnite pro Clix?

This was the reason it was disabled, I thought everyone would take it as a joke but I understand it i'm representing a company I shouldn't of tweeted it. Hope to get it re-enabled pic.twitter.com/6tUui4zNUF — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 13, 2021

It all started after Clix made a very controversial tweet about lacing a girl's drink with laxatives. The post was taken down from Twitter but then again, the damage had already been done. Aside from his Creator Code, Epic Games has also resorted to removing his name from the creative maps in the game.

The Fortnite community reeks of toxicity from pros and general players alike. This isn't the first instance of Clix being toxic on social media but this probably may be the last time. Cilx had previously insulted Fortnite Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard in a tweet, but that was taken down as well. He received a warning from Epic Games for conducting wagers in Fortnite as well.

not hatin on fortnite whatsoever, just disappointed that aftet years of everyone using my boxfight maps its just gone and changed to someone elses name — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 15, 2021

Although Epic Games didn't take any serious action against him back then, Clix seems to have crossed the line now, forcing Epic Games to take such a measure. Since the incident occurred, Clix has gone on to repeatedly say that he'll be more responsible on stream and social media from now on.

Gonna start being more mature on stream & all social media platforms. Learned a huge lesson about the creator code stuff, I just love fucking around and being myself but with the huge community I have, I needa start setting an example. — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 16, 2021

He further went on to add that he would start setting an example, and the suspension of his code was a good lesson for him. By suspending his code, it can be said that Epic Games made a good example of Clix in the Fortnite community. He is currently one of the most popular Fortnite pros, and Epic Games distancing themselves from him is something that sends out a strong message to the community.

I'm gonna still b myself i'm not lettin anyone change me or make me fake my personality, just needa stop the stupid overline shit (tweets that'll affect contracts/epic games etc) — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 16, 2021

Epic Games has been called out on a number of occasions previously for not addressing toxicity in the Fortnite community. This action against Clix and his toxic behavior on social media is probably the first in many more steps to come.