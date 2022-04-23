Fortnite disables Party Royale, and not a single soul wants it to come back — here's why

In the v12.50 update, Fortnite added a brand new core mode. Party Royale was introduced to the game mode and was a laid-back alternative to the potentially high-stakes battle royale modes. Even the LTMs were not as casual as Party Royale.
In this mode, players could relax and hang out with their friends, play different minigames and even listen to concerts from artists like Steve Aoki, deadmau5, or Dillon Francis. There were even some in-game cosmetics available.
Now, it's been temporarily disabled. How temporary remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: gamers are not upset about it being removed.
Fortnite temporarily removes Party Royale to delight of many
On April 19, Fortnite Status announced a string of changes to the game, including the temporary removal of Party Royale. Many loopers were surprisingly pleased with this move, as the mode was controversial to many.
Party Royale was supposed to be a fun mode, but obviously, many gamers did not find it fun. One person wouldn't be mad if it returned but said it needed a significant overhaul.
According to one user, since there are no concerts in it anymore, Party Royale has no reason to be played.
Another thinks the removal is coming much too late.
According to this Twitter user, the mode is filled with bugs and not enough good stuff even to warrant a visit.
However, not everyone wants to see the mode disappear for good. One looper is hopeful that Epic Games will fix the mode during its absence.
There are significant issues with the mode, so they may have to take it one step at a time to make it acceptable again. One Fortnite gamer believes that should begin with the map.
It seems as if the mode is often used for inappropriate behavior with certain skins and emotes. For this reason, loopers are hoping it never comes back or comes back with a major change.
The mode does have uses, as this user points out. They like to have fun on it and not behave inappropriately.
The removal is very likely not going to be permanent. Epic will probably not permanently remove a popular mode despite all the outcry just because some loopers are unhappy with it.
They may update it and change things during the absence, but a permanent removal remains highly unlikely, meaning Fortnite players might be upset about that.