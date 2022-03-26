Fortnite dominates Twitch and other streamer platforms, leaves Apex Legends, GTA, and others leagues behind

Ever since the release of Chapter 3, Fortnite has been steadily rising to its former glory. Epic Games once again proved that its Battle Royale game isn't dead, as the release of Chapter 3 Season 2 exceeded all expectations.

The introduction of the no-build mode attracted millions of players and hundreds of content creators. At several points during the last week, Fortnite has been one of the most-watched games on streaming platforms such as Twitch.

In fact, at one point, it even beat massive games such as GTA 5 and League of Legends, snagging the top spot.

It has been interesting to see how Epic Games' Battle Royale has grown in the last few days. Almost everyone on Twitch has been eager to play and stream the game. Even xQc hopped on the hype train and managed to contribute an average of 70,000 viewers while he streamed the Battle Royale game.

Fortnite outperforms all other games on Twitch

Valorant Challengers all around the world have kept fans occupied on the streaming platform. When players aren't watching Riot's FPS, they are busy watching GTA RP or Apex Legends streams.

However, Epic Games' Battle Royale managed to catch everyone's eye on a random Wednesday night. Just behind the ever-so-popular Just Chatting section, the title managed to garner close to 330K viewers.

Reisshub @Reisshub No building in pubs seems to be having an interesting impact on a random Wednesday night No building in pubs seems to be having an interesting impact on a random Wednesday night https://t.co/vlND5SqxgA

The prospect of the arrival of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the no-build mode has obviously helped the game gain quite a bit of popularity. On top of this, the new Marvel collaborations are certainly a cherry on the top.

How long will Fortnite remain popular?

It is hard to say if the Battle Royale will continue to dominate other games on streaming platforms such as Twitch. After all, the main reason behind its recent popularity has been the lack of building, which is set to return soon.

It will be interesting to see if content creators like xQc, Tfue, and Ninja continue to stream the game after building returns.

Fortunately, with the return of building, players will also get the all-new 'Single-Barrel Break-Action' Shotgun. The absence of a good Shotgun has been felt for quite some time now.

If the all-new weapon is any good, it might still keep the game relevant among viewers and players alike.

Edited by Saman