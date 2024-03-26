Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024): Everything we know

The Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024) and the subsequent update (v29.10) will begin shortly. This will be the second downtime for Chapter 5 Season 2. Based on the information provided by leakers/data miners and Epic Games' teaser, this update will usher in vehicles to LEGO Fortnite. It will also introduce more content to the Battle Royale and storyline.

Coming to Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024), as per the official information provided by Epic Games, it will start at 4 am Eastern Time. As usual, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024) starting. If you are still in-game, it would be wise to log out beforehand.

If you would like to stay in-game and earn some experience points durig the downtime, Creative will be the best choice. You can play until the servers are taken offline. XP will be awarded once the Fortnite downtime ends. That said, here's more insight into the Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024).

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How long could Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024) last?

Expand Tweet

Given that this will be the second major Fortnite update for Chapter 5 Season 2, the downtime could last a while. That said, based on past timelines, if the servers are taken offline by 4 am Eastern Time, they could stay that way until at least 6 am Eastern Time.

As such, Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024) could last about two hours at the minimum. However, it could be extended depending on the circumstances and technical issues that could arise. Epic Games will provide an official update via their blog when the servers are back online.

Content changes for Fortnite update v29.10

Based on the information provided by Epic Games, Ascendant Midas (Outfit + Style) will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop once downtime ends. There will be other cosmetics associated with the character as well. They are:

Golden King's Cape (Back Bling + Style)

The Golden Touch (Pickaxe + Style)

Golden Ascension (Item Wrap + Style)

There could be other Midas-related content as well, but Epic Games has not revealed anything in an official capacity. According to leakers/data miners, Midas' Drum Gun could be rotated back into the loot pool. It is expected to feature a new design but retain similar functionality.

Hauler is good for hauling around cargo (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Moving on, Fortnite LEGO Mechanical Mayhem update (v29.10) will be rolled out tomorrow (March 26, 2024) as well. Based on the information at hand, multiple vehicle parts will be introduced alongside different vehicles. Recipes will be introduced as well. For the time being, there will be three free types of vehicles: Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler. However, more will likely be added later on.

Other than this, there is a bit more content that is expected to be added, like the Korra Skin and Super Styles, but there's no information available at the moment. Leakers/data miners will likely showcase more during the Fortnite downtime today (March 26, 2024).

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!